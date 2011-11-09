(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Venezuela in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Venezuela to group '9' from group '10'.

-- We are revising the economic risk score to '9' from '10' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Venezuela to group '9' from group '10'. We are also revising the economic risk score to '9' from '10' and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (B+/Stable/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9' are Jamaica, Ukraine, and Cambodia.

The economic risk score for Venezuela is '9'. This reflects our assessment of "very high risk" in economic resilience, "high risk" in economic imbalances, and "extremely high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

The Venezuelan government has demonstrated erratic economic policy and poor economic management over the past 10 years. The government also has nationalized corporations and financial institutions, which has raised concerns in the financial sector.

Our assessment of economic imbalances reflects the economy's dependence on income from oil to achieve growth as well as its limited fiscal flexibility despite income per capita (projected US$10,528 at year-end 2011) that is higher than peers'. In addition, asset prices, especially real estate, rocketed during the last five years, which distorted the market.

We consider credit risk to be extremely high because the central government can require banks to allocate up to 50% of their loan portfolios toward priority sectors, such as microfinance, mortgage, and tourism. The payment culture is good, and nonperforming loans (NPLs) as a proportion of total loans have been manageable, at 4.3% as of June 2011, especially considering the tough operating conditions. However, we believe the proportion of NPLs could rise because it's more difficult to recover a loan from a nationalized entity than it is from a private one.

Our industry risk score of '8' for Venezuela is based on our view of "extremely high risk" in its "institutional framework," "very high risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."

Our assessment of Venezuela's institutional framework reflects our view that political influence over regulations could be the basis for regulatory decisions rather than established banking rules. Furthermore, the system is far from implementing Basel II minimum capital requirement standards; it does not consider market and operational risks. We do not expect the capital computation to improve or the threat of nationalization to ease in the short term.

Banks in Venezuela have a moderate risk appetite and no exposure to innovative or complex products. The government caps fees and interest rates on retail loans, and there is a large presence of commercial government-owned banks, which distorts financial activities. As a result, banks' profitability is lower than that of other industries, such as telecommunications. However, loans have increased by about 20% during the past four years, mainly because of growth in commercial loans. We expect that loans grew by about the same rate in 2011.

Loans account for a small share of the financial system's total assets because banks depend on the government's willingness to grant credit facilities. Banks rely solely on deposits for their funding needs because the debt market does not exist and external funding is not allowed. The ratio of total loans to customer deposits was 59% as of June 2011.

We classify the Venezuelan central government as "highly supportive" because, over the past seven years, it has nationalized financial institutions that were in poor condition. In addition, the country depends on income from oil, which is highly volatile, so we believe it will be hard to support the whole financial system, if required.

