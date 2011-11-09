(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on
Venezuela in light of our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Venezuela to group '9' from group '10'.
-- We are revising the economic risk score to '9' from '10' and assigning
an industry risk score of '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Venezuela to group '9'
from group '10'. We are also revising the economic risk score to '9' from '10'
and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
(B+/Stable/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the
BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking
systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk
banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries
in BICRA group '9' are Jamaica, Ukraine, and Cambodia.
The economic risk score for Venezuela is '9'. This reflects our assessment
of "very high risk" in economic resilience, "high risk" in economic imbalances,
and "extremely high risk" in "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria
define those terms.
The Venezuelan government has demonstrated erratic economic policy and poor
economic management over the past 10 years. The government also has
nationalized corporations and financial institutions, which has raised
concerns in the financial sector.
Our assessment of economic imbalances reflects the economy's dependence on
income from oil to achieve growth as well as its limited fiscal flexibility
despite income per capita (projected US$10,528 at year-end 2011) that is
higher than peers'. In addition, asset prices, especially real estate,
rocketed during the last five years, which distorted the market.
We consider credit risk to be extremely high because the central government
can require banks to allocate up to 50% of their loan portfolios toward
priority sectors, such as microfinance, mortgage, and tourism. The payment
culture is good, and nonperforming loans (NPLs) as a proportion of total loans
have been manageable, at 4.3% as of June 2011, especially considering the
tough operating conditions. However, we believe the proportion of NPLs could
rise because it's more difficult to recover a loan from a nationalized entity
than it is from a private one.
Our industry risk score of '8' for Venezuela is based on our view of
"extremely high risk" in its "institutional framework," "very high risk" in
its "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding."
Our assessment of Venezuela's institutional framework reflects our view that
political influence over regulations could be the basis for regulatory
decisions rather than established banking rules. Furthermore, the system is
far from implementing Basel II minimum capital requirement standards; it does
not consider market and operational risks. We do not expect the capital
computation to improve or the threat of nationalization to ease in the short
term.
Banks in Venezuela have a moderate risk appetite and no exposure to
innovative or complex products. The government caps fees and interest rates on
retail
loans, and there is a large presence of commercial government-owned banks,
which distorts financial activities. As a result, banks' profitability is
lower than that of other industries, such as telecommunications. However,
loans have increased by about 20% during the past four years, mainly because
of growth in commercial loans. We expect that loans grew by about the same
rate in 2011.
Loans account for a small share of the financial system's total assets
because
banks depend on the government's willingness to grant credit facilities. Banks
rely solely on deposits for their funding needs because the debt market does
not exist and external funding is not allowed. The ratio of total loans to
customer deposits was 59% as of June 2011.
We classify the Venezuelan central government as "highly supportive"
because,
over the past seven years, it has nationalized financial institutions that
were in poor condition. In addition, the country depends on income from oil,
which is highly volatile, so we believe it will be hard to support the whole
financial system, if required.
