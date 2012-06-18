(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Development Bank's (KDB, 'A+'/Positive)
global medium-term note (GMTN) programme ratings of Long-Term 'A+' and Short-Term 'F1', which
has been slightly amended and updated on 15 June 2012. Under the updated programme, KDB, acting
through its principal office in Korea, its London Branch, its New York Branch or any other
overseas branch may issue notes.
KDB's notes, under the GMTN programme, will be unsecured and unsubordinated and rank pari
passu with its other senior unsecured financial obligations. The bank may issue up to USD10bn or
its equivalent value in other currencies at any one time. The type of currency or maturities
will be determined upon agreement by KDB and investors. KDB plans to use the proceeds to repay
existing debt and for general operations.
The ratings of KDB's GMTN programme are in line with KDB's Long- and Short-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A+' and 'F1' respectively. The IDRs are equalised with South Korea's
sovereign rating, reflecting KDB's de facto solvency guarantee by the government as per Article
44, KDB Act, despite proposals for the bank to be privatised.
KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and currently 100%-owned by the government
through KDBFG. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that to be
unlikely in the foreseeable future due to uncertain capital markets and the lack of political
consensus. The bank had 69 branches with total assets of KRW131.3trn and negligible retail
deposits of KRW4.9trn at end-2011.