OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on New Zealand to group '3' from group '2'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '3' from '2', and assigning an industry risk score of '4'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on New Zealand to group '3' from group '2'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '3' from '2'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '4'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of New Zealand (AA/Stable/A-1+) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are Italy, Korea, the U.K., and the U.S.

Our economic risk score of '3' for New Zealand reflects our view of the country's "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" as being "low risk", and our view of "credit risk in the economy" as being of "intermediate risk," as our criteria define those terms.

We consider that New Zealand's open, flexible, and well-developed economy, and its relatively high income levels, partly offset the weaknesses associated with its dependence on agricultural commodity exports. We believe the economy has favorable prospects for sustained growth given there remains strong demand for agricultural exports. In our view, the New Zealand economy's overall resilience reflects decades of structural reforms and wages restraint.

In the recent years there has been some private-sector deleveraging, and an orderly wind-down in the real estate prices, factors that in our view should limit the risk of a sharp correction. Nevertheless, we believe that the external imbalances, evidenced in persistent current account deficits and high external debt, could affect the economy.

In our view, credit risks in the New Zealand economy are reflected in a high level of private sector debt, at about 150% of GDP, and the concentration of lending to the agricultural sector, including the dairy sector. Nevertheless, we consider that these risks are partly offset by: conservative lending and underwriting standards, a legal framework that supports creditors, and a strong track record of low level of nonperforming assets and credit losses compared with other systems for the past several years.

The industry risk score for New Zealand is '4'. This score takes into account our view of New Zealand's "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics" as being "low risk," and our view of New Zealand's "systemwide funding" as "high risk."

We consider that regulation is conservative compared with international standards, and that the regulators monitor banks closely and frequently. We believe that the regulator has a reasonable track record of identifying the problems early and taking corrective actions, evidenced in very few instances where support was required.

In our view, the New Zealand banking industry is supported by restrained risk appetite. In our opinion, the sector has generally been able to prudently price for the risks taken, and has generally not shown tendencies to chase aggressive returns. Additionally, we note: the absence of the use of innovative, complex, and risky products; very limited high-risk lending; and prudent compensation practices. We consider that there are minimal market distortions due to government intervention or competition from the nonbanking sector.

We consider that high dependence on net offshore borrowings--which fund about 42% of domestic customer loans--and limited support from core customer deposits--which fund only about 44% of domestic customer loans--weaken New Zealand's banking system. We consider that these weaknesses are partly offset by potential funding support from the Australian parents of the major banks and the government and regulator. We regard the government and regulator as responsive and flexible to the changing needs of the banking industry.

We classify the New Zealand government as being "supportive" of the banking system, reflecting our expectation that the government is likely to organize or facilitate market-led solution to support systemically important financial institutions should it be needed.

