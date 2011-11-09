(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after
having published our updated methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on New Zealand to group '3' from group '2'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '3' from '2', and
assigning an industry risk score of '4'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had revised
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on New Zealand to group
'3' from group '2'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '3' from
'2'. At the same time, it has assigned an industry risk score of '4'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of New Zealand (AA/Stable/A-1+) under our
updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one
"designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis
for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take
deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a
scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1')
to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '3' are
Italy, Korea, the U.K., and the U.S.
Our economic risk score of '3' for New Zealand reflects our view of the
country's "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances" as being "low risk",
and our view of "credit risk in the economy" as being of "intermediate risk,"
as our criteria define those terms.
We consider that New Zealand's open, flexible, and well-developed economy, and
its relatively high income levels, partly offset the weaknesses associated
with its dependence on agricultural commodity exports. We believe the economy
has favorable prospects for sustained growth given there remains strong demand
for agricultural exports. In our view, the New Zealand economy's overall
resilience reflects decades of structural reforms and wages restraint.
In the recent years there has been some private-sector deleveraging, and an
orderly wind-down in the real estate prices, factors that in our view should
limit the risk of a sharp correction. Nevertheless, we believe that the
external imbalances, evidenced in persistent current account deficits and high
external debt, could affect the economy.
In our view, credit risks in the New Zealand economy are reflected in a high
level of private sector debt, at about 150% of GDP, and the concentration of
lending to the agricultural sector, including the dairy sector. Nevertheless,
we consider that these risks are partly offset by: conservative lending and
underwriting standards, a legal framework that supports creditors, and a
strong track record of low level of nonperforming assets and credit losses
compared with other systems for the past several years.
The industry risk score for New Zealand is '4'. This score takes into account
our view of New Zealand's "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics"
as being "low risk," and our view of New Zealand's "systemwide funding" as
"high risk."
We consider that regulation is conservative compared with international
standards, and that the regulators monitor banks closely and frequently. We
believe that the regulator has a reasonable track record of identifying the
problems early and taking corrective actions, evidenced in very few instances
where support was required.
In our view, the New Zealand banking industry is supported by restrained risk
appetite. In our opinion, the sector has generally been able to prudently
price for the risks taken, and has generally not shown tendencies to chase
aggressive returns. Additionally, we note: the absence of the use of
innovative, complex, and risky products; very limited high-risk lending; and
prudent compensation practices. We consider that there are minimal market
distortions due to government intervention or competition from the nonbanking
sector.
We consider that high dependence on net offshore borrowings--which fund about
42% of domestic customer loans--and limited support from core customer
deposits--which fund only about 44% of domestic customer loans--weaken New
Zealand's banking system. We consider that these weaknesses are partly offset
by potential funding support from the Australian parents of the major banks
and the government and regulator. We regard the government and regulator as
responsive and flexible to the changing needs of the banking industry.
We classify the New Zealand government as being "supportive" of the banking
system, reflecting our expectation that the government is likely to organize
or facilitate market-led solution to support systemically important financial
institutions should it be needed.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance In Global
Banking, Nov. 9, 2011
-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov. 9, 2011