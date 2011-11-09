(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments on the Philippines in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Philippines to group '7' from group '8'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigning an industry risk score of '6'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Philippines to group '7' from group '8'. We also revised our economic risk score to '7' from '8' and assigned an industry risk score of '6'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Philippines under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in this BICRA group '7' are Indonesia, Russia, and Jordan.

The economic risk score for Philippines is '7'. This reflects a "very high risk" assessment of "economic resilience," "low risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and "very high risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Inadequate infrastructure and unfavorable regulations impede economic diversification and growth. This could partly explain the absence of a well-developed, small and midsized enterprise sector in the Philippines. A few large conglomerates dominate the economy. An oligopolistic structure in many product and service areas hampers economic growth. These weaknesses are partially mitigated by favorable growth prospects in the next two to three years with the ongoing expansion of the service sector.

We see a "low risk" of economic imbalances, given modest credit growth in the past several years. Real property prices rose in 2006 and 2007, but have since stabilized as market supply and demand balanced over time. We believe a strong external balance sheet and current account position limit the risk of greater imbalances.

Our "very high risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy is driven by low income levels in the context of moderate private sector debt in the Philippines. Our view is also influenced by: (1) relaxed underwriting standards, particularly with regards to consumer lending; and (2) inefficiencies in the legal framework, which could lead to protracted foreclosures and low recovery for creditors.

The industry risk score for Philippines is '6'. This reflects a "very high risk" assessment of the "institutional framework," an "intermediate risk" assessment of "competitive dynamics," and an "intermediate risk" assessment of "systemwide funding."

We assess the institutional framework in Philippines to be "very high risk." Although regulatory standards are generally in line with international norms, legislation that does not offer sufficient powers to supervisors hampers their implementation. In addition, we believe that transparency with regards to interim reporting is weak; published financial results frequently do not contain sufficient detail to assess the financial health of a bank.

We assess competitive dynamics to be of "intermediate risk." The industry's risk appetite is restrained, in our view, as reflected in limited loan growth and straightforward banking products. However, we see a moderate amount of overcapacity, with 38 commercial banks competing for limited market share. This, in addition to low entry barriers, leads to pressure on net interest margins, which could undermine financially weaker and smaller players.

In our opinion, the systemwide funding in Philippines is at "intermediate risk". The banking industry has a high share of stable, core customer deposits as a percentage of total loans and a low net external funding as a percentage of total loans. Banks appear to have few funding alternatives, however, given a narrow and shallow debt capital market and the limited access to external funding markets.

We classify the Philippine government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. It has a track record of supporting systemically important institutions during times of duress, including liquidity assistance and government rehabilitation schemes.

