OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments on Malaysia after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Malaysia at group '4'.

-- We are revising our economic risk score to '5' from '4', and assigning an industry risk score of '3'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Malaysia at group '4'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '5' from '4'. In addition, it has assigned an industry risk score of '3'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '4' are Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, and Spain.

Our economic risk score of '5' for Malaysia reflects a "high risk" assessment of "economic resilience," a "low risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and a "high risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

We consider Malaysia's moderately weak economic structure partly offset by its open, diversified, and competitive economy, with a moderately flexible labor market, reasonably developed infrastructure, ample supporting industries, and a high savings rate.

In our view, there is a low risk of imbalances in the economy, given modest credit growth in the recent years. We consider that the rise in real housing prices has been moderate. There are some pockets of above-average property price increases but we believe that these are not widespread and that the government has measures in place to deter speculation. We believe the economy's strong external position also limits the potential for building up of imbalances.

Our "high risk" assessment of the "credit risk in the economy" is based on the relatively high private-sector credit level in the backdrop of modest incomes. Nevertheless, we view Malaysia's lending and underwriting standards and the payment culture as at least moderately strong.

Our industry risk score of '3' for Malaysia reflects an "intermediate risk" assessment of the "institutional framework," an "intermediate risk" assessment of the "competitive dynamics," and a "low risk" assessment of "systemwide funding."

Our "intermediate risk" assessment of the institutional framework is underpinned by regulations that we consider to be broadly in line with international standards and by the regulator's moderate track record in maintaining financial stability during past crises. We view the governance and transparency to be adequate and supportive of the "institutional framework".

Our "intermediate risk" assessment of the "competitive dynamics" reflects the banks' moderate risk appetite, partly reflected in high but stable returns. The banking system relies primarily on recurring lending and fee-related income from its core business, and is not dependent on volatile trading gains.

In our opinion, Malaysia's "low risk" in "systemwide funding" reflects its high share of sticky and stable customer deposits to total loans, resulting in a low dependence on external funding. We believe the government is likely to support banking system funding, if needed.

We classify the Malaysia government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We have observed a track record of support to stabilize the system during times of exceptional duress, including the establishment of government agencies to remove nonperforming loans and recapitalize the banking system.

