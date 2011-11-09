(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment in light of our updated methodology.

-- We are assigning Papua New Guinea to our BICRA group '9'.

-- We are also assigning an economic risk of '9' and an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had assigned Papua New Guinea to its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) group '9'. It has also assigned an economic risk score of '9' and an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Papua New Guinea (PNG; sovereign rating B+/Stable/B) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9' are Paraguay, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

Our economic risk score of '9' for PNG reflects our view of the country's "economic resilience", "economic imbalances", and "credit risk in the economy" as being "very high risk," as our criteria define those terms.

We consider that PNG's economic resilience is constrained to very high degree by its reliance on agriculture, with the resultant "subsistence economy" and low income levels, vulnerabilities stemming from high dependence on the minerals sector, and infrastructure shortcomings and security risks that impede investment required for diversifying the economy. Nevertheless, we hold the view that PNG's economy is likely to benefit from favorable commodity prices, the construction of a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, and other business activities associated with this construction.

In our opinion, the large LNG project has caused increased demand for housing in the capital city, which in turn has contributed to significant economic imbalances, reflected in rapid rise in property prices in the recent years. Furthermore, the economy is exposed to external imbalances, reflected in large current account deficits in recent years, although these are likely to subside once the LNG project is completed.

We consider that notwithstanding relatively low private sector debt, credit risk in the economy is exacerbated by low income levels and the banking sector's high exposure to: single-name concentrations; the property, mineral, and government sectors; and a rapid nominal growth in credit that could be masking asset-quality problems. We also consider that creditors could face significant challenges in enforcing property rights, given uncertainties about the accuracy of official registries and the judicial system.

The industry risk score for Papua New Guinea is '8'. This score takes into account our view of Papua New Guinea's "institutional framework" and "systemwide funding" as being "very high risk", and our view of Papua New Guinea's "competitive dynamics" as "high risk".

We consider that the regulation remains weak compared with international standards, although in recent years the regulator has strengthened the standards, and the government has not needed to financially support the banking system. We note that there remain substantial regulatory gaps relating to key-risk areas such as liquidity risk, operational risk, interest rate risk, and market risk. Additionally, in our view, availability of reliable and timely information is relatively weak.

We believe the banking sector shows characteristics of aggressive risk appetite, such as rapid nominal growth in credit and high concentration in high-risk sectors. Our view is supported by high earning metrics for PNG's banking sector--at levels substantially above other sectors in the economy. We consider that there are minimal market distortions due to government intervention or competition from the nonbanking sector.

The core customer deposits form a healthy 93% of customer loans, although we consider that system-wide funding is weaker than that suggested by this ratio because domestic customer loans form only 35%-40% of total domestic assets. In our view, the banking system is likely to face significant challenges in accessing funding from alternative sources such as domestic or offshore capital markets, or even liquidity support from the central bank, as there is no repo facility or discount window.

We classify the PNG government's tendency to support private sector banks as "uncertain" reflecting our assessment that the country's political and institutional frameworks remain weak, which could constrain the government's ability to provide timely support, if needed.

