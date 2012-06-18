(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 - Fitch Ratings has provided the rating rationale for
assigning Russia-based Uralkali a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects Uralkali's leading market position in the global potash
sector, where high consolidation, scarcity of reserves and supply discipline
support producers' pricing power and resilience through downcycles. The sector
consolidation was reinforced in 2011 by Uralkali's USD8.8bn acquisition of
Russian rival OJSC Silvinit. The ratings are also underpinned by Uralkali's
strong cost position, robust cash generation capacity, and conservative
financial profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's positive view on the long-term fundamentals
of the potash industry and its opinion that Uralkali will maintain a credit
profile commensurate with the rating despite anticipated large cash outflows
towards shareholder distributions in 2012 and investments towards capacity
expansion during the rating horizon.
Uralkali's full integration through the potash value chain translates to EBITDA
margins of around 50% through the cycle. Its operations comprise five ore mines,
six processing plants and trading operations through Belarusian Potash Company
(BPC), its joint-venture with Belarus-based potash producer JSC Belaruskali. In
2011, the group's reported pro-forma EBITDA was USD2.4bn on sales of USD4.2bn
(57% margin).The high profitability cushions it against the inherent demand
volatility of the potash market.
Uralkali's acquisition of Silvinit created a group with reported pro-forma
potassium chloride (KCl) production of 10.8mT in 2011, ahead of Canada-based
PotashCorp. With around 70% of the world's KCl output controlled by the
BPC/Canpotex duopoly and demonstrated supply discipline, producers' pricing
power is strong. The risk of disruption from new entrants is limited by the
scarcity of potash reserves, and long lead times and high capital costs for
greenfield potash mining projects.
Rating constraints include Uralkali's absence of product diversification which
fully exposes it to the potash demand cycle. In Fitch's view, this, combined
with the high proportion of revenues derived from emerging market regions (63%
of sales in 2011), implies higher near-term demand volatility risk than for more
diversified peers. These markets, while presenting strong growth potential, tend
to exhibit more erratic demand patterns than mature agricultural regions.
Operational risks are also higher with potash mining as the water soluble salt
deposits are susceptible to flooding. The rating is also constrained by the
higher than average legal, business and regulatory risks associated with Russia
('BBB'/Positive/'F3') where Uralkali's key operating assets are located.
Fitch's 2012 rating base case forecasts a high single digit drop in export
volumes yoy (82% of 2011 sales) reflecting the softer global macro-economic
environment. In particular, demand from India, the world's second largest
fertiliser consumer, is expected to suffer from recent fertiliser state subsidy
cuts and the weaker rupee. Moderate price increases and Silvinit's full
consolidation should offset the lower volumes and Fitch projects sales growth of
around 25% in 2012. Lower capacity utilisations will result in some margin
erosion.
Uralkali's financial profile remains conservative through the rating period,
despite higher capex levels and the ongoing share buy-back programme. The group
plans to increase its KCl capacity by 2mT between 2012 and 2014, with capex
rising to around USD700m p.a. during the period (USD444m in 2011). Under the
rating case, funds from operations (FFO) net leverage peaks at 1.7x in 2012
(1.3x in 2011). Liquidity is strong and supported by cash positions of USD1.7bn
at end of May 2012 against current portion of long-term debt of USD735m, and
forecasts annual free cash flow (FCF) of around USD600m.
The rating could come under pressure if FFO net leverage was sustained above
2.5x as a result of an aggressive financial policy or a rebasing of prices well
below the levels currently envisaged under the rating case.