OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment on Singapore after having published our updated
methodology.
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Singapore at group '2'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '3' from
'2', and assigning an industry risk score of '2'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Singapore at group '2'. It has also revised the economic risk
score to '3' from '2'. In addition, it has assigned an industry
risk score of '2'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of
Singapore (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings) under our
updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA
framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global
banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend
credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a
scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems
(group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other systems in
BICRA group '2' are Japan, Hong Kong, France, and Australia.
Our economic risk score of '3' for Singapore reflects a
"very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience," a "high
risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and a "low risk"
assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria
define those terms.
Singapore banks benefit from operating in a high income,
stable economic and political environment. We consider the
economy highly competitive, diverse, and resilient. In our view,
a high degree of fiscal and monetary policy flexibility also
supports economic resilience.
There are some signs of potential imbalances building up in
the economy. Solid growth in private credit has been accompanied
by a strong rise in real housing prices (annual average of 9.6%
over the past four years). Nevertheless, we believe these
weaknesses are partly offset by structural factors such as good
housing affordability, which is supported by strong household
balance sheets. We also note that real estate prices have begun
to moderate, due partly to cooling measures put in place by the
government.
Our "low risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy is
supported by a moderate private sector leverage compared with
income levels. In our view, Singapore banks have conservative
lending practices and underwriting standards and benefit from a
very strong payment culture and rule of law in the country.
Our industry risk score of '2' for Singapore reflects a
"very low risk" assessment of the "institutional framework," and
a "low risk" assessment of the "competitive dynamics" and
"systemwide funding".
Our "very low risk" assessment of the institutional
framework is underpinned by capital regulations that we consider
more stringent than international standards. Furthermore,
Singapore's regulator shows a very strong track record in
maintaining financial stability during past crises, including
pre-empting potential problems. In our opinion, the banking
sector has sound governance and high transparency.
In assessing the competitive dynamics, we note that risk
appetite for banks is restrained and the banking sector has
produced relatively stable profitability even during periods of
external turmoil. The banks do not feature high-risk
characteristics, such as particularly risky products or
aggressive commercial practices. Industry stability is high,
with the three local banks dominating the market. There are no
particular market distortions affecting the sector.
Singapore banks typically benefit from a sticky and stable
deposit base and high customer confidence in the system. As a
result, Singapore's banking system has a limited dependence on
external funding. Our assessment of systemwide funding also
factors in our expectation that the government is likely to
provide liquidity support during periods of market turmoil, if
needed.
We classify the Singapore government as "highly supportive"
toward domestic banking. We consider the government to have
sufficient financial resources to support the financial system.
Furthermore, we believe the government will exercise its
authority to prevent bank failures, which could trigger
potential systemic problems in the financial system.
