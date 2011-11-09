(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Singapore after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Singapore at group '2'.

-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '3' from '2', and assigning an industry risk score of '2'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Singapore at group '2'. It has also revised the economic risk score to '3' from '2'. In addition, it has assigned an industry risk score of '2'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of Singapore (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other systems in BICRA group '2' are Japan, Hong Kong, France, and Australia.

Our economic risk score of '3' for Singapore reflects a "very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience," a "high risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and a "low risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Singapore banks benefit from operating in a high income, stable economic and political environment. We consider the economy highly competitive, diverse, and resilient. In our view, a high degree of fiscal and monetary policy flexibility also supports economic resilience.

There are some signs of potential imbalances building up in the economy. Solid growth in private credit has been accompanied by a strong rise in real housing prices (annual average of 9.6% over the past four years). Nevertheless, we believe these weaknesses are partly offset by structural factors such as good housing affordability, which is supported by strong household balance sheets. We also note that real estate prices have begun to moderate, due partly to cooling measures put in place by the government.

Our "low risk" assessment of credit risk in the economy is supported by a moderate private sector leverage compared with income levels. In our view, Singapore banks have conservative lending practices and underwriting standards and benefit from a very strong payment culture and rule of law in the country.

Our industry risk score of '2' for Singapore reflects a "very low risk" assessment of the "institutional framework," and a "low risk" assessment of the "competitive dynamics" and "systemwide funding".

Our "very low risk" assessment of the institutional framework is underpinned by capital regulations that we consider more stringent than international standards. Furthermore, Singapore's regulator shows a very strong track record in maintaining financial stability during past crises, including pre-empting potential problems. In our opinion, the banking sector has sound governance and high transparency.

In assessing the competitive dynamics, we note that risk appetite for banks is restrained and the banking sector has produced relatively stable profitability even during periods of external turmoil. The banks do not feature high-risk characteristics, such as particularly risky products or aggressive commercial practices. Industry stability is high, with the three local banks dominating the market. There are no particular market distortions affecting the sector.

Singapore banks typically benefit from a sticky and stable deposit base and high customer confidence in the system. As a result, Singapore's banking system has a limited dependence on external funding. Our assessment of systemwide funding also factors in our expectation that the government is likely to provide liquidity support during periods of market turmoil, if needed.

We classify the Singapore government as "highly supportive" toward domestic banking. We consider the government to have sufficient financial resources to support the financial system. Furthermore, we believe the government will exercise its authority to prevent bank failures, which could trigger potential systemic problems in the financial system.

