(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 09 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Peugeot SA's (PSA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the rating at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed PSA's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+' and Short-term IDR at 'B'.

Fitch cautioned in September that upgrade potential for PSA had diminished since the revision of the Outlook to Positive in February 2011. The agency has reviewed its expectations for the group through 2013 and now believes that an upgrade is unlikely in the timeframe generally covered by a Positive Outlook (approximately 12 to 18 months).

In particular, the revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's revised projections about PSA's main credit metrics, including profitability and cash flow generation through 2013. This is underpinned by the deteriorating environment, especially in PSA's key markets of France, Spain and the UK, pointing to lower-than-expected sales in 2012 and further pressure on vehicle prices. Weak corporate and consumer confidence, rising unemployment in some countries and persistent uncertainty regarding the sovereign debt crisis are strong negative factors as far as new vehicle sales are concerned.

Fitch has revised its projections for PSA's industrial operating margins to 1.3% in 2011 and 1.5% in 2012, down from 1.9% and 2.7% in its September rating case, and from 3% and 3.4% in its February rating case. This includes a slight negative operating margin at the automotive division in 2011, roughly in line with PSA's warning in late October that this division would only be around breakeven in 2011, meaning that it will lose approximately EUR400m in H211. Net leverage is now expected to be 0.8x at end-2012 (up from 0.4x projected in September 2011 and 0.3x projected in February 2011). Increased leverage is chiefly a result of negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2011 and weaker-than-expected FCF in 2012.

However, the ratings continue to be supported by the group's increased diversification outside of Europe, its improved cost structure and robust liquidity. PSA's other divisions, including auto supplier Faurecia , logistics company Gefco and Banque PSA Finance , performed well in 2011 and should support the group's future performance, although Fitch expects that weaker economic conditions will also take their toll on these divisions. In addition, PSA has announced that it has already secured EUR800m in savings in 2012 from its existing three-year EUR3.3bn performance plan. These savings will include EUR400m in purchasing and EUR400m in fixed costs.

The ratings could be upgraded if financial metrics strengthen on a sustainable basis, including net adjusted leverage declining to less than 0.5x and CFO on total adjusted debt improving to more than 40%. Positive rating action could also occur if there was a sustainable increase in market share and higher diversification, combined with improved profitability.

Conversely, a higher-than-expected fall in global sales in 2012, leading to negative operating margins, and deterioration of key financial metrics, including net adjusted leverage remaining above 1.5x and/or CFO on total adjusted debt remaining below 25%, could be negative for the ratings. Failure to improve geographic diversification in line with current targets could also put pressure on the ratings.