(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Peugeot SA's (PSA)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the
rating at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed PSA's senior unsecured rating at
'BB+' and Short-term IDR at 'B'.
Fitch cautioned in September that upgrade potential for PSA had diminished
since the revision of the Outlook to Positive in February 2011. The agency has
reviewed its expectations for the group through 2013 and now believes that an
upgrade is unlikely in the timeframe generally covered by a Positive Outlook
(approximately 12 to 18 months).
In particular, the revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's revised
projections about PSA's main credit metrics, including profitability and cash
flow generation through 2013. This is underpinned by the deteriorating
environment, especially in PSA's key markets of France, Spain and the UK,
pointing to lower-than-expected sales in 2012 and further pressure on vehicle
prices. Weak corporate and consumer confidence, rising unemployment in some
countries and persistent uncertainty regarding the sovereign debt crisis are
strong negative factors as far as new vehicle sales are concerned.
Fitch has revised its projections for PSA's industrial operating margins to
1.3%
in 2011 and 1.5% in 2012, down from 1.9% and 2.7% in its September rating case,
and from 3% and 3.4% in its February rating case. This includes a slight
negative operating margin at the automotive division in 2011, roughly in line
with PSA's warning in late October that this division would only be around
breakeven in 2011, meaning that it will lose approximately EUR400m in H211. Net
leverage is now expected to be 0.8x at end-2012 (up from 0.4x projected in
September 2011 and 0.3x projected in February 2011). Increased leverage is
chiefly a result of negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2011 and
weaker-than-expected FCF in 2012.
However, the ratings continue to be supported by the group's increased
diversification outside of Europe, its improved cost structure and robust
liquidity. PSA's other divisions, including auto supplier Faurecia ,
logistics company Gefco and Banque PSA Finance , performed well in
2011 and should support the group's future performance, although Fitch expects
that weaker economic conditions will also take their toll on these divisions. In
addition, PSA has announced that it has already secured EUR800m in savings in
2012 from its existing three-year EUR3.3bn performance plan. These savings will
include EUR400m in purchasing and EUR400m in fixed costs.
The ratings could be upgraded if financial metrics strengthen on a
sustainable basis, including net adjusted leverage declining to less than 0.5x
and CFO on
total adjusted debt improving to more than 40%. Positive rating action could
also occur if there was a sustainable increase in market share and higher
diversification, combined with improved profitability.
Conversely, a higher-than-expected fall in global sales in 2012, leading to
negative operating margins, and deterioration of key financial metrics,
including net adjusted leverage remaining above 1.5x and/or CFO on total
adjusted debt remaining below 25%, could be negative for the ratings. Failure to
improve geographic diversification in line with current targets could also put
pressure on the ratings.