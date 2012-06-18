(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Malopolska's foreign and local currency Long-term ratings at 'A-' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks.

The ratings reflect the region's good operating performance, which has recovered after weaker results in 2010 and which Fitch expects to stabilise in the medium term. They also take into account growing but still moderate debt level, healthy debt service and debt coverage ratios and adequate liquidity. The ratings also consider indirect risk relating to the regional healthcare sector as well as the expected growth of the region's spending on railway services in the medium term.

Fitch projects Malopolska to post a good operating performance in 2012-2013, with the operating balance exceeding PLN100m and accounting for about 15% of operating revenue. In 2011, the region's operating balance recovered to PLN127m (16.1% of operating revenue) from a relatively low level of PLN40m in 2010, when the region spent an extra PLN60m on flood damages.

Following investments, Fitch expects Malopolska's debt to grow and approach PLN500m in 2012 (PLN440m in 2011) and then level out at about 60% of current revenue in 2013-2014. Fitch projects the debt service ratios to remain safe. The operating balance should cover the annual debt service of about PLN40m by more than twofold in 2012-2015. The debt to current balance ratio should remain at about five years, which will be well below the average debt maturity.

Fitch notes that the regional healthcare entities may require financial support from Malopolska in the medium term as from 2013 the region will be obliged to cover their annual losses (diminished by depreciation). However, this should not put much pressure on the budget as the sector's financial situation is better than in many other Polish regions.

The ratings could be upgraded if operating performance remains good due to control over operating expenditure, and if debt stabilises alongside low indirect risk. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if Malopolska's operating performance weakens on a consecutive basis and the region's direct and indirect debt continues to grow dynamically in 2012-2014, well above Fitch's projections, which would undermine debt service protection.

Malopolska is one of Poland's smallest but most densely populated regions. It contributed 7.4% of Polish GDP in 2009, placing it fifth among the 16 regions.