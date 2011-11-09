(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments after having published our updated methodology.

-- We are revising our BICRA on Thailand to group '5' from group '6'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic risk score at '6', and assigning an industry risk score of '5'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is revising its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Thailand to group '5' from group '6'. It also maintained the economic risk score at '6'. At the same time, it assigned an industry risk score of '5'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2, local currency A-/Stable/A-2) under our updated BICRA methodology. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '5' are India, China, Turkey, and Portugal.

Our economic risk score of '6' for Thailand reflects a "very high risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy" and a "high risk" assessment of "economic resilience," as our criteria define those terms. At the same time, we believe the "economic imbalance" in Thailand is "very low risk."

Our assessment of economic resilience reflects the relatively weak economic structure of Thailand, moderately low income levels, and dependence on exports, which makes it vulnerable to adverse external influences. Moreover, we consider that economic resilience is also constrained by underdeveloped infrastructure and delayed structural reforms, partly reflecting political uncertainty in the country.

We do not currently see any major economic imbalances building in Thailand. Our view reflects muted average growth in private sector credit and real estate prices in the past several years, and the country's strong external position. Although we note strong growth in prices of condominium apartments, particularly in the capital city of Bangkok, we do not see this as a significant risk, given that this is a narrow segment.

Our view of credit risk in the economy is driven by relatively high private sector debt, particularly in the context of low income levels and a weak payment culture and rule of law. We consider that weaknesses in the legal framework could hinder a prompt workout of problem assets, which is reflected in high legacy nonperforming assets (some of them arising from the 1997 Asian financial crisis). On the other hand, the banks have low sector concentration, particularly to high risk sectors. lending and underwriting standards are also moderately conservative.

Our industry risk score of '5' for Thailand is based on our "high risk" assessment of "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and a "low risk" assessment for "systemwide funding."

Our assessment of institutional framework reflects weak regulatory track record during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, with a number of Thai banks recording sharp deterioration in loan quality and requiring bail-outs. That said, we acknowledge that the regulatory environment has since considerably improved, and we believe that regulations and supervision are now broadly in line with international standards.

Our assessment on competitive dynamics reflects the moderate risk appetite of banks. There is limited presence of complex and risky products. In addition, there is a sizable presence of government-owned banks and not-for-profit banks-including one commercial bank and other policy banks. In our view, these institutions could distort competitive dynamics. There have been instances of the government using banks as a tool to implement its populist measures, such as during the recent elections.

We assess the systemwide funding in Thailand to be at low risk due to the large proportion of highly stable core customer deposits, resulting in a limited dependence on external debt. In addition, we believe that the government has a highly effective track record of providing guarantees and liquidity during periods of market turmoil.

We classify the Thai government as "highly supportive" towards domestic banking. We recognize the government's good track record of providing guarantees and liquidity in times of turmoil both during the Asian crisis and recent global crisis.

