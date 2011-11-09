(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Lafarge SA's (Lafarge) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has simultaneously
downgraded its Short-term IDR to 'B' from 'F3' and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that the group will not achieve the expected
improvement in credit metrics in 2011 and 2012, due to the ongoing difficult
market situation in the cement industry. The agency expects Lafarge's credit
metrics to remain at a level that is not compatible with an investment grade
rating. The Stable Outlook reflects the agency's view that trading conditions in
the cement and construction businesses will remain tough in 2012, especially in
Western Europe and North America. Fitch expects Lafarge to continue to
deleverage, but not as fast as was previously expected. In particular, Fitch
expects funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to remain above 4.0x in 2011
and 3.5x in 2012.
The agency notes that Lafarge implemented a number of successful measures to
reduce debt, such as working capital control, a cut in the dividend, the decline
of capex and the disposal of non-core assets. In particular, the disposal of
non-core assets, including most of the gypsum businesses, should contribute to
the reduction in debt by more than EUR2bn in 2011. As a result of these measures
Fitch expects Lafarge's net debt to fall to below EUR12bn in 2011, in line with
targets. Notwithstanding this reduction, however, the continuous deterioration
of trading conditions will not allow for a sufficient recovery in credit
metrics.
In 9M11 the price increases in cement and the cost savings achieved by Lafarge
(EUR150m in 9M11, in line with the EUR200m target for 2011) were not sufficient
to offset the high cost inflation. This resulted in a decline in profitability
in almost all geographies, with the exception of Central and Eastern Europe and
Latin America, with operating income dropping by 12% yoy. Fitch expects the
group's cash from operations (CFO) to improve in Q411, thanks to the normal
seasonal working capital reduction. However, the agency expects CFO for 2011 to
remain below 2010 levels and the CFO net leverage ratio to improve only
marginally from the 4.7x (adjusted for the one off-payment of the fine in the
gypsum division) as of December 2010.
A further deterioration in trading conditions, affecting operating cash flow and
resulting in a sustained negative free cash flow (FCF), in a funds from
operations (FFO) fixed charge cover ratio below 3.0x and a FFO net leverage
constantly above 4.0x, would put negative pressure on the ratings.
An improvement in the operating performance, allowing Lafarge to maintain
positive FCF on a sustained basis and a FFO fixed charge cover ratio
consistently above 3.5x and faster deleveraging, achieved via operating cash
flow or extraordinary measures or disposals, with FFO net leverage improving to
below 3.5x, could lead to a positive rating action.
Fitch expects Lafarge's liquidity profile to remain solid and the debt maturity
profile to be well-balanced. At September 2011 Lafarge had cash of EUR2.0bn and
undrawn committed facilities of EUR3.0bn vs. debt maturities of EUR2.1bn for the
following 12 months.
Lafarge's ratings continue to reflect its strong business profile and solid
global market positioning in the cement industry and in related building
materials markets. The group's position is supported by its above-average
geographical diversification, with presence in more than 70 countries. Lafarge
benefits from a well-established presence in mature markets and increased
exposure to fast-growing emerging markets. Its EBITDA margin remains among the
highest in the sector.