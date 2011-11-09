(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
OVERVIEW
-- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment on Vietnam after having published our updated
methodology.
-- We are revising our BICRA on Vietnam to group '10' from
group '9'.
-- We are also revising our economic risk score to '10' from
'9', and assigning an industry risk score of '8'.
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 9, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Vietnam
to group '10' from group '9'. It has also revised the economic
risk score to '10' from '9'. In addition, it has assigned an
industry risk score of '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Vietnam under our
updated BICRA methodology. The BICRA groups summarize our view
of the risks that a bank operating within a particular country
and banking industry faces relative to those in other banking
industries. They range from group '1', (the lowest risk) to
group '10' (the highest risk). Other countries in BICRA group
'10' are Greece and Belarus.
Our economic risk score of '10' for Vietnam reflects "very
high risk" assessments on economic resilience and economic
imbalances, and an "extremely high" credit risk in the economy.
Vietnam has a low-income economy, developing financial
system, and evolving policy framework. These weaknesses increase
the vulnerability of the economy to severe shocks. Healthy
growth prospects, reinforced by the government's persistent
efforts in economic restructuring, partly offset these
weaknesses
We believe there is a very high risk of economic imbalances,
given the rapid credit growth in the past several years. Strong
growth in real housing prices also contributes to the risk of a
sharp drop in prices.
Our "extremely high risk" assessment of credit risk in the
economy is based on high private sector credit, low income
levels, and rudimentary underwriting standards. In our view, the
legal system has inefficiencies, which could lead to low
recoveries and delays in settlement of foreclosures.
Our industry risk score of '8' for Vietnam reflects an
"extremely high risk" assessment of the institutional framework,
a "very high risk" assessment of the competitive dynamics, and
an "intermediate risk" assessment of system-wide funding.
In our view of Vietnam's institutional framework, its
regulatory standards lag international norms and the central
bank is prone to regulatory forbearance. We do not believe there
is an effective early warning system that could be used as a
pre-emptive supervisory tool. We note that regulatory
intervention has typically been reactive rather than proactive.
In our view, the institutional framework is further weakened by
weaknesses in governance and transparency. Most banks do not
publish financial statements on a timely basis, and notes
typically do not contain sufficient details.
In our assessment of competitive dynamics, risk appetite for
the banks is moderate and focused on growth. We also consider
the market to be saturated, with moderate overcapacity, which
leads to competition between banks for both loans and deposits.
We expect pressure on net interest margins to put stress on the
ability of financially weaker and smaller players to price
adequately for risk. Furthermore, we believe the banks system is
subject to market distortion from the frequent use of
administrative controls.
Vietnam's banking system is supported by a healthy level of
stable core customer deposits, resulting in a low dependence on
external funding. Nevertheless, there are few funding
alternatives available to the banks, given Vietnam's narrow and
shallow domestic debt capital markets. We believe the government
would play a supportive role in the funding of the banking
system, if needed.
We classify the Vietnam government as "highly supportive"
toward domestic banking. We have observed a track record of
support for systemically important institutions, including
capital injections.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And
Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's BICRAs Highlight The Shifting Balance
In Global Banking, Nov. 9, 2011
-- S&P's BICRAs Measure Banking Risks For 86 Countries, Nov.
9, 2011