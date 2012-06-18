(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes due 2017 to be issued by German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG (Kabel Deutschland; BB-/Stable/--). We assigned a recovery rating of '6' to the proposed notes, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue and recovery ratings on the proposed senior unsecured notes are based on preliminary information and are subject to the successful issuance of these notes and our satisfactory review of the final documentation.

At the same time, we placed our 'BB-' issue rating on Kabel Deutschland's existing senior secured notes on CreditWatch with positive implications. Our recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.

We understand that the proceeds of the proposed senior unsecured notes will be used to partially finance the acquisition of German cable operator Tele Columbus (not rated).