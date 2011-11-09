(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Fitch Ratings says that Michelin's planned disposal of its 9.98% stake in Korea's leading tyre manufacturer, Hankook Tire , has no immediate impact on Michelin's rating ('BBB'/Positive).

From a financial perspective, the impact of the Hankook sale on Michelin's leverage metrics will be moderate in view of the group's net debt of EUR2.5bn at end-2010. Fitch expects the disposal proceeds to amount to EUR425m, if the entire stake is sold in the private placement. This would lower the Fitch expected funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to 1.4x from the agency's initial expectations of 1.6x as at end-2011. FFO adjusted leverage had decreased considerably to 1.9x at end-2010 from 2.8x at end-2009. Michelin gradually acquired the Hankook stake in 2006 to 2008, when share prices were about one-third of their current level. Fitch estimates the capital gain on the sale at around 50%.

In order to implement the strategy presented a year ago to expand its operations in high-growth markets, Michelin had previously already signalled that in order to gain market share in the growing Chinese auto market, and to further reduce operating leverage, the company has earmarked EUR1.35bn capex until 2015 for a Chinese production facility. Fitch expects that following the Hankook sale, the capex budget may increase to reflect a capex margin of 7.5% in 2012 and 2013. For 2011, Fitch expects Michelin's capex outlays at around EUR1.6bn, which represents an 8% capex margin.

The pursuit of the new high-growth market strategy by Michelin is also intended to reduce the operating leverage risk. Fitch currently expects an EBITDAR margin of 8% to 9% in 2011 to 2013. Given the repositioning undertaken by Michelin, this profitability margin may increase above 10% by 2013.

Fitch anticipates that despite the additional burden of increasing raw material costs the resulting free cash flow (FCF) margin for 2011, 2012 and 2013 will be -1%, 1% and 5%, respectively. Fitch believes that the expected increase in FCF generation will reduce FFO net adjusted leverage to below 1.2x by 2013.

Fitch will consider positive rating action if the group's FFO net adjusted leverage is reduced to below 1.2x, the operating margin exceeds 10% and the company generates sustained and sizeable, positive FCF.