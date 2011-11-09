(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Fitch Ratings has revised Switzerland-based healthcare company Novartis AG's (Novartis) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'AA' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

The revision of the Outlook follows the completion of the Alcon merger in April 2011 and progress in deleveraging. The Outlook was revised to Negative in December 2010, following the company's announcement that it was reinstating its CHF10bn share buyback programme, subject to legal restrictions and market conditions. Fitch stated that a return to Stable Outlook would require Novartis' lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR to be about 1x and EBITDAR fixed charge coverage to be above 15x on a sustained basis.

"Fitch has gained some confidence that Novartis is committed to debt protection measures in line with the agency's requirements for a 'AA' rating," says Britta Holt, Director in Fitch's Corporate team. This includes having a lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR (x) of around 1x and EBITDAR net fixed charge cover (x) of around 20x on a sustained basis, adds Holt.

Novartis's ratings are supported by its solid competitive position in the global pharmaceuticals industry and its strong R&D, as evidenced by its product portfolio and pipeline, and good geographical diversification. Novartis also holds 33% of Roche's bearer stakes, which provides the company with some financial flexibility.

Negative rating factors include Novartis' significant presence in non-branded pharmaceuticals businesses, where the free cash flow (FCF) margin is lower than in pharmaceuticals. In 2010, the margin was 27%, including the vaccines and diagnostics division, compared with 35% for pharmaceuticals. However, Fitch recognises that although the non-branded pharmaceuticals dilute the group's FCF margin, they add some diversification.

Further Negative rating factors include upcoming patent expiries. By end-2013, the US patents on 15.3% of 2010 sales from pharmaceuticals will have expired, including the patent of the group's hypertension drug Diovan in the US in 2012, which had sales of USD2.5bn in 2010.

Following the partly debt-financed acquisition of Nestle SA's ('AA+'/Stable) 52% stake in Alcon Inc., which led to a cash outflow of USD26.1bn and was offset by net proceeds from marketable securities of USD12.6bn, Novartis's lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR rose to only 1.1x in 2010 (2009: -0.2x), while EBITDAR net fixed charge cover stood at 21.2x in 2010 (2009: 28.4x).

Novartis's 9M11 results were solid with group sales growing by 15% yoy to USD43.8bn, while operating profit grew by 11% yoy to USD9.7bn at constant exchange rates (CER). The sales largest contribution came from the pharmaceutical operations which contributed 55% of total sales, while achieving CER growth of 3% yoy, followed by Sandoz (17%, 12%), Alcon (17%, 7% CER growth), Consumer health (8%, 6%) and Vaccines and Diagnostics (3%,-51%).

The 'F1+' Short-term rating for Novartis' CP programmes is underpinned by its proven high market access and low likelihood of adverse credit events.