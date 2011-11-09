(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it had withdrawn its 'BBB+' long-term and A-2 short-term corporate credit ratings on Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd. (ICI).

The ratings were equalized with those on Netherlands-based Akzo Nobel N.V. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) in December 2007, after ICI was acquired by Akzo Nobel. The ratings should have been withdrawn in October 2010, when the last unguaranteed ICI bond was repaid by Akzo Nobel. Today's rating action corrects this error by withdrawing the ratings on ICI. The ratings on an outstanding bond issued by ICI unit ICI Wilmington Inc. are unchanged, as this bond benefits from a direct guarantee from Akzo Nobel. The ratings on Akzo Nobel are unaffected.