(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Grace Suppliers Private Limited (GSPL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned GSPL's INR72.5m fund-based limit 'Fitch B(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings.

The ratings reflect GSPL's weak credit profile with revenue of INR336.7m, EBITDAR margin of 4.8%, EBITDAR gross interest coverage of 1.3x and net financial leverage of 5.1x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). The ratings, however, benefit from GSPL being the sole dealer of Tanishq's Jewellery in Jamshedpur and its 10 years of experience in the jewellery dealership business.

Positive rating guidelines include EBITDAR gross interest coverage of above 1.75x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include EBITDAR gross interest coverage of below 1.25x on a sustained basis.

GSPL is a franchise holder of Titan Industries Limited for its jewellery brand, 'Tanishq' since 2002. It has a 1600 sq.ft. showroom in Jamshedpur. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR483.6m, EBITDAR margin of 5.1%, EBITDAR interest coverage of 1.7x, and net financial leverage of 4.9x.