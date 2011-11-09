(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09- Weakening consumer confidence and discretionary
spending could undermine the currently stable credit trends in
the leisure sector in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
(EMEA), according to a report published today by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Fragile Consumer Confidence
Threatens To Undermine The Stable Credit Profiles Of EMEA
Leisure Operators, " the report points out that the
creditworthiness of rated leisure operators should remain
broadly stable in the next two quarters under our base-case
scenario of positive (although subpar by historical standards)
GDP growth. However, we foresee the possibility of negative
rating actions in 2012, with macroeconomic developments (and
their effect on liquidity and covenant compliance in particular)
and future discipline in financial policies being the main
rating drivers.
The aggressive or highly leveraged financial profiles of
many companies in the sector could in our view leave them
exposed to rating pressure if consumer spending weakens
materially. That said, we believe that a number of our rated
companies in the lodging, gaming, and visitor attraction
segments have sufficient headroom in their current ratings to
enable them to withstand a recession.