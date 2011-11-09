(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Weakening consumer confidence and discretionary spending could undermine the currently stable credit trends in the leisure sector in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Fragile Consumer Confidence Threatens To Undermine The Stable Credit Profiles Of EMEA Leisure Operators, " the report points out that the creditworthiness of rated leisure operators should remain broadly stable in the next two quarters under our base-case scenario of positive (although subpar by historical standards) GDP growth. However, we foresee the possibility of negative rating actions in 2012, with macroeconomic developments (and their effect on liquidity and covenant compliance in particular) and future discipline in financial policies being the main rating drivers.

The aggressive or highly leveraged financial profiles of many companies in the sector could in our view leave them exposed to rating pressure if consumer spending weakens materially. That said, we believe that a number of our rated companies in the lodging, gaming, and visitor attraction segments have sufficient headroom in their current ratings to enable them to withstand a recession.