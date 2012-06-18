(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank Middle East's
(HBME) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and downgraded the
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is
below.
HBME's Long- and Short-term IDRs reflect Fitch's belief that there is an
extremely high probability that support would be provided by its parent, HSBC
Holdings plc ('AA'/Negative/'F1+'), if ever required. The view derives from
HBME's strategic importance to the group as well as the high level of
integration between the parent and subsidiary. Any downgrade in HBME's IDRs
would take place only if Fitch believes there was a weakened ability by the
parent to support its subsidiary (defined as a downgrade in the parent's
Long-term IDR) or in the strategic importance/integration of the two banks.
The Negative Outlook on HBME's Long-term IDR reflects the Negative Outlook on
HSBC Holdings plc's Long-term IDR. Given its already high level and the Negative
Outlook, it is unlikely that HBME's Long- and Short-term IDRs will be upgraded
within the next 12-18 months.
Fitch has downgraded HBME's VR following updated disclosure on the asset quality
of the bank, resulting in a substantial rise in renegotiated loans as well as
faster than previously anticipated new non-performing loan (NPL) formation. It
also reflects the bank's high borrower concentration which exposes it to event
risk and potentially high levels of losses. The rating continues to be
underpinned by the bank's solid regional franchise, diversified and good earning
capabilities, strong liquidity position and the benefits of being part of the
HSBC group.
Fitch believes that the VR remains sensitive to a further deterioration in asset
quality affecting the bank's capitalisation and profitability.
Although HBME's capital is deemed weak compared to local peers (Fitch core
capital of 10.5% at end-2011), it is understood that this is maintained in line
with group policies and that additional capital to support growth would be
provided by HSBC group, if required.
Fitch expects revenue growth to remain challenging for HBME in 2012 due to fewer
lending opportunities in the UAE and regionally as well as new regulatory
restrictions on retail lending in several key markets in which it operates. Net
income improved in 2011 largely driven by lower impairment charges.
HBME's NPL ratio remained flat at 9.6% at end-2011 mainly due to loan recoveries
and the reclassification of certain large UAE-related exposures as performing.
Renegotiated loans have increased substantially since 2010 indicating that asset
quality remains weak and raising concerns that some of these loans could become
problematic in the future. Fitch expects the bank's NPLs to rise further in
2012, due to more prudent classification policies as well as continuing stresses
in the region, but at a slower pace than previous years. This will depend on the
future performance of its renegotiated loan book and the slow recovery in the
UAE economy, in particular in the Dubai government related and real estate
sectors.
HBME's funding and liquidity position is sound. The bank is predominantly funded
by customer deposits, which accounted for the majority of non-equity funding at
end-2011. Its deposit base is significantly more granular compared to peers, and
Fitch believes that liquidity is managed more conservatively. HBME has one of
the lowest loans/deposits ratios in the UAE.
HBME is HSBC's main vehicle for its Gulf/Middle Eastern operations. At end-2011,
HBME's network across the Middle East consisted of branches in the UAE, Bahrain,
Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Algeria and the Palestinian autonomous
area. The bank also has a representative office in Libya and a 51% owned
subsidiary, HSBC Bank Oman SAOG.
The rating actions are as follows:
HBME
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
EMTN Programme: Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
HBME Sukuk Company Limited
Trust certificate issuance programme: Senior unsecured trust certificates
affirmed at 'AA-'