(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 18 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the Cedulas Hipotecarias (Spanish
legislative covered bonds, CH) issued by Caja Laboral Popular, Banco Espanol de
Credito S.A. (Banesto), Banco Santander (Santander), Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.
(BMN), Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar),
Banco Guipuzcoano, Unnim Banc, S.A. (Unnim), as follows:
Caja Laboral Popular ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), CH downgraded to 'A-' from 'AA-'/Rating Watch
Negative (RWN), removed from RWN
Banesto ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), CH at 'A' and placed on RWN pending the receipt of complete
and updated data set from the issuer
Santander ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), CH downgraded to 'A'/RWN from 'AA-'/RWN, maintained on RWN
pending the receipt of complete and updated data set from the issuer
BMN ('BBB-'/RWN/'F3'), CH downgraded to 'A-'/RWN from 'AA-', placed on RWN to reflect the
RWN on the issuer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
Cajamar ('BBB-'/RWN/'F3'), CH downgraded to 'A-'/RWN from 'AA-'/RWN, maintained on RWN to
reflect the RWN on the issuer's IDR
Banco Guipuzcoano ('BBB'/ RWN/'F3'/WD), CH downgraded to 'A-'/RWN from 'AA-'/RWN, withdrawn
to reflect the withdrawal of the issuer's IDR
Unnim ('BB+'/RWP/'B'), CH downgraded to 'BBB+'/RWN from 'A-'/RWN, maintained on RWN pending
the receipt of complete and updated data set from the issuer
The rating actions follow the agency's downgrade of Spain to 'BBB'/Negative/'F2' from
'A'/Negative/'F1' on 7 June 2012 and the subsequent rating actions on some of the issuing
institutions (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative" dated 7 June 2012, "Fitch
Downgrades Santander & BBVA to 'BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action" dated 11
June 2012, "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade" dated
12th June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com).
As an exception to its covered bonds rating methodology, Fitch has set the Discontinuity
Factor (D-Factor) for all Spanish CH programmes to 70%, to reflect its view that the ability of
market participants to raise liquidity in order to allow the refinancing of the cover pool of a
potentially defaulted bank is significantly impaired.