Nov 09- Fitch Ratings has assigned Cooperative Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank's (Rabobank Nederland) new USD2bn perpetual non-cumulative capital securities a final rating of 'A-' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Rabobank Nederland is the central organisation of Rabobank Group (Rabobank).

The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 2 November 2011 (see "Fitch Assigns Rabobank's Capital Securities Expected Rating of 'A-(exp)'/RWN", which is available at www.fitchratings.com.)

The rating reflects the completion of the issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received by Fitch and has been assigned based on Fitch's criteria and is consistent with the proposals and implementation approach outlined in Fitch's exposure draft "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities" published on 28 July 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.