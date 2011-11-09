(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
-- Rising fuel costs and increasing leverage are likely to
weaken Tenaga's financial risk profile.
-- We are revising the outlook on Tenaga to negative from
stable because we expect the company's cash flows to weaken over
the next 12 months.
-- We are affirming the 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit
rating and the 'axA+/axA-1' ASEAN regional scale rating on the
company.
-- We are also affirming the 'BBB+' issue rating on Tenaga's
senior unsecured notes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
revised the outlook on Malaysia-based power utility Tenaga
Nasional Bhd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating and the
'axA+/axA-1' ASEAN regional scale rating on the company. We also
affirmed the 'BBB+' issue rating on Tenaga's senior unsecured
notes.
"We revised the outlook to negative because we expect
Tenaga's weakened profitability and higher operating costs to
continue to weaken its significant financial risk profile," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rajiv Vishwanathan. "Our view
is based on our anticipation that higher fuel prices stemming
from a shortage of gas supply will continue to burden the
company's cash flows. Moreover, the company is likely to incur
capital expenditure on its hydroelectric and thermal power
projects over the next 12 months."
We assess the stand-alone credit profile of Tenaga to be
'bbb-'. The rating incorporates our opinion of a "high"
likelihood that the government of Malaysia (foreign currency
A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1; axAA+/axA-1) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the
company in the event of financial distress.
We could downgrade Tenaga if: (1) the company's relationship
with the government changes materially or we believe the
likelihood of extraordinary support is reduced; or (2) Tenaga's
credit protection ratios weaken due to lower demand for power
than we expected, high fuel costs, or debt-funded investments in
generation projects. A ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to
adjusted debt that falls below 10% on a sustained basis would
indicate such weakness.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the Malaysian
government provides some fuel price relief that enables Tenaga
to recover losses from fuel supply shortages. We believe that a
more transparent and defined tariff regime could improve the
company's financial risk profile sustainably, such that its
ratio of FFO to adjusted debt remains above 10%.
"We view Tenaga's business risk profile as satisfactory. The
company is vulnerable to increases in costs, which it is unable
to fully pass through to consumers," said Mr. Vishwanathan.
"Tenaga's gas supply has been severely curtailed over the six
months ended Aug. 31, 2011. The company's fuel costs have risen
because it has had to use expensive alternative fuels."
Tenaga expects the shortage to reduce following partial
restoration of its gas supplier Petroliam Nasional Bhd.'s
(PETRONAS; foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local
currency A/Stable/--; axAA+/--) Bekok C unit. However, Tenaga
anticipates some shortfall until PETRONAS completely restores
the unit or commissions a new liquefied natural gas terminal.
We expect Tenaga's financial risk profile to remain
significant over the next two to three years. Any interim
cost-sharing solution from the government to compensate Tenaga
for the losses due to curtailment of gas supply will likely
reduce some pressure on cash flows in the next 12 months.
