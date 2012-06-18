(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Standard Life Assurance Limited's (SLAL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+' from 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. Fitch has also upgraded Standard Life plc's (Standard Life) Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. Standard Life is the top holding company for the Standard Life group. In addition, the agency has upgraded Standard Life's subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The rating of the subordinated notes benefits from a subordinated guarantee given by SLAL. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable.

The upgrade of Standard Life's ratings reflects the insurer's improved prospects for operating profitability, its wider geographical diversification and its strong capitalisation. In 2011, Standard Life's pre-tax operating profit improved to GBP544m (2010: GBP425m) with its Canadian operations accounting for 34% (2010: 26%).

Standard Life's less capital intensive product mix and low levels of investment guarantees reduces its sensitivity to financial market volatility compared to other UK life insurers. Standard Life is one of the leading players in the UK life and pensions market, a position achieved through continued success in the self-invested personal pensions (SIPP) markets.

SLAL's earnings depend on the value of its assets under management (AUM), leaving Standard Life exposed to falls in financial markets and increases in policyholder surrender rates. Managing its cost base and retaining customers is important to Standard Life's profitability. Despite adverse market conditions, Standard Life has maintained strong net inflows of AUM over the past year, underpinning its earnings

The main driver of Standard Life's ratings is its ability to maintain its competitive position and profitability in its key UK pensions market in the face of increasing SIPP competition and the introduction of the Retail Distribution Review (RDR). Crucial to this will be the successful growth and development of Standard Life's Wrap platform.

Fitch views an upgrade of Standard Life's ratings as unlikely in the near term given the insurer's small size and scale relative to higher rated peers.

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a failure by Standard Life to maintain its position and profitability within the UK pensions market. A leading indicator would be a failure to increase the number of independent financial advisors (IFAs) using the Wrap platform or the value of AUM that are managed via the Wrap platform.

Under the RDR, due to take effect by the start of 2013, IFAs will no longer receive sales-based commissions from insurers. Instead, they will charge fees directly to their customers. Fitch believes the RDR will lead to a shift of some customers away from IFAs, the main sales channel for Standard Life and many other UK insurers. For more details on the RDR, see Fitch's report "UK Life - Retail Distribution Review", available at www.fitchratings.com.