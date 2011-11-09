Nov 09 Faurecia
* Moody's assigns definitive rating to Faurecia`s recent EUR350 million notes issuance
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.