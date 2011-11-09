(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bulgaria-based Petrol AD's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'RD'. The agency has affirmed the senior unsecured rating of Petrol AD's EUR87m notes at 'C' and Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings as it is 14 days after a distressed debt exchange. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Petrol AD.

The upgrade reflects the company's future prospects following changes to the terms and conditions of the EUR87m notes, including a maturity date extension by three months to 26 January 2012. These changes are considered by Fitch as a distressed debt exchange under Fitch's criteria (see "Distressed Debt Exchange", dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).