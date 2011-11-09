(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09-

-- Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG posted weaker-than-expected third quarter 2011 results.

-- Free cash flow was particularly negative, resulting in a weaker liquidity position in our view.

-- Consequently the group received a covenant waiver from its banks.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative to reflect our uncertainty about the extent to which the group's EBITDA will recover in 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG to negative from stable.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating. We also affirmed the 'B-' senior unsecured debt ratings on notes totaling $1.6 billion and a $150 million convertible bond issued by group finance subsidiary Petroplus Finance Ltd. (Bermuda). The recovery ratings of '5' on all instruments remain unchanged.

The outlook revision reflects Petroplus' weaker than expected operating results in the third quarter, our continued concerns about the group's potential to generate meaningful free operating cash flow, and company's "less than adequate" liquidity. Without visible improvement in the company's credit metrics and liquidity, the ratings are likely to come under increasing pressure in the next few quarters.

Petroplus posted adjusted clean EBITDA of only $30 million (also adjusted for inventory impact, non-recurring emission rights, and inventory write downs) in the third quarter of 2011. We estimate that reported net debt increased during the quarter by about $216 million. Negative free cash flow was caused by unexpectedly large working capital outflows and weak operating performance which did not cover capital spending in the quarter. The worse-than-expected negative free cash flow was not factored into our last rating action (Sept. 23, 2011), when the rating was lowered to 'B' from 'B+'.

In September 2011, the group breached a covenant under the terms of a $1.05 billion committed revolving credit facility (RCF) stipulating clean EBITDA to interest of at least 2.5x, but received a waiver until the end of the first quarter of 2012. In connection with the waiver, the group has accepted an additional covenant that stipulates that free cash flow before working capital changes should be no less than minus $150 million from Oct. 1, 2011 to March 31, 2012.

We understand from management that the very weak third quarter cash flows were partly a result of unfavorable crude differentials, unfavorable September margins, and some temporary inventory movements. Because of high, mostly non-deferrable, annual capital spending of $300 million, we believe the group will find it difficult to achieve any structural improvement in the current environment. We estimate that adjusted debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA was above 8x in the first nine months of 2011. Although there has been a modest recovery in refining margins since the end of the third quarter, we still expect refining conditions to remain challenging.

The ratings continue to reflect Petroplus' weak business risk profile and highly leveraged financial profile. This reflects the group's exposure to the highly competitive northwest European refining environment, the current deep cyclical downturn, the group's below-average profitability, and its currently very weak credit metrics.

The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty about Petroplus' profits and free cash flow over the next few quarters in light of currently very difficult industry conditions.

