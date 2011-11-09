(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09-
-- Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus Holdings AG
posted weaker-than-expected third quarter 2011 results.
-- Free cash flow was particularly negative, resulting in a
weaker liquidity position in our view.
-- Consequently the group received a covenant waiver from
its banks.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative to reflect our
uncertainty about the extent to which the group's EBITDA will
recover in 2012.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
revised its outlook on Switzerland-based refiner Petroplus
Holdings AG to negative from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' long-term corporate
credit rating. We also affirmed the 'B-' senior unsecured debt
ratings on notes totaling $1.6 billion and a $150 million
convertible bond issued by group finance subsidiary Petroplus
Finance Ltd. (Bermuda). The recovery ratings of '5' on all
instruments remain unchanged.
The outlook revision reflects Petroplus' weaker than
expected operating results in the third quarter, our continued
concerns about the group's potential to generate meaningful free
operating cash flow, and company's "less than adequate"
liquidity. Without visible improvement in the company's credit
metrics and liquidity, the ratings are likely to come under
increasing pressure in the next few quarters.
Petroplus posted adjusted clean EBITDA of only $30 million
(also adjusted for inventory impact, non-recurring emission
rights, and inventory write downs) in the third quarter of 2011.
We estimate that reported net debt increased during the quarter
by about $216 million. Negative free cash flow was caused by
unexpectedly large working capital outflows and weak operating
performance which did not cover capital spending in the quarter.
The worse-than-expected negative free cash flow was not factored
into our last rating action (Sept. 23, 2011), when the rating
was lowered to 'B' from 'B+'.
In September 2011, the group breached a covenant under the
terms of a $1.05 billion committed revolving credit facility
(RCF) stipulating clean EBITDA to interest of at least 2.5x, but
received a waiver until the end of the first quarter of 2012. In
connection with the waiver, the group has accepted an additional
covenant that stipulates that free cash flow before working
capital changes should be no less than minus $150 million from
Oct. 1, 2011 to March 31, 2012.
We understand from management that the very weak third
quarter cash flows were partly a result of unfavorable crude
differentials, unfavorable September margins, and some temporary
inventory movements. Because of high, mostly non-deferrable,
annual capital spending of $300 million, we believe the group
will find it difficult to achieve any structural improvement in
the current environment. We estimate that adjusted debt to
annualized adjusted EBITDA was above 8x in the first nine months
of 2011. Although there has been a modest recovery in refining
margins since the end of the third quarter, we still expect
refining conditions to remain challenging.
The ratings continue to reflect Petroplus' weak business
risk profile and highly leveraged financial profile. This
reflects the group's exposure to the highly competitive
northwest European refining environment, the current deep
cyclical downturn, the group's below-average profitability, and
its currently very weak credit metrics.
The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty about
Petroplus' profits and free cash flow over the next few quarters
in light of currently very difficult industry conditions.
