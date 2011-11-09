(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC France's (HSBC FR)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA', Short-term IDR at
'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook for the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.
HSBC FR's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent, HSBC
Bank plc ('AA'/Stable) reflecting its strategic importance to
the HSBC Group (HSBC) in terms of business generation and its
full integration. Fitch considers that there is an extremely
high probability that HSBC would support HSBC FR if required.
HSBC controls 100% of HSBC FR via HSBC Bank plc.
HSBC FR's VR reflects its ample liquidity, diversified
funding base, solid capital ratios and respectable asset
quality. It also takes into account the high concentration in
its corporate loan portfolio, although this has to be considered
in light of HSBC FR being the French banking platform for the
whole group, and the fact that Fitch does not expect any strong
improvement to its modest operating profitability in the near
term.
HSBC FR is the HSBC's main European trading platform in
equity and interest rate derivatives, as well as sovereign bonds
market making. As a result, HSBC FR's balance sheet carries a
high amount of trading derivatives and other assets and the
contribution of investment banking and financial markets
activities is quite high, at about one-third of revenues.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC FR Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'AA'.
Outlook Stable.
Short-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'