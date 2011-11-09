(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC France's (HSBC FR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA', Short-term IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.

HSBC FR's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent, HSBC Bank plc ('AA'/Stable) reflecting its strategic importance to the HSBC Group (HSBC) in terms of business generation and its full integration. Fitch considers that there is an extremely high probability that HSBC would support HSBC FR if required. HSBC controls 100% of HSBC FR via HSBC Bank plc.

HSBC FR's VR reflects its ample liquidity, diversified funding base, solid capital ratios and respectable asset quality. It also takes into account the high concentration in its corporate loan portfolio, although this has to be considered in light of HSBC FR being the French banking platform for the whole group, and the fact that Fitch does not expect any strong improvement to its modest operating profitability in the near term.

HSBC FR is the HSBC's main European trading platform in equity and interest rate derivatives, as well as sovereign bonds market making. As a result, HSBC FR's balance sheet carries a high amount of trading derivatives and other assets and the contribution of investment banking and financial markets activities is quite high, at about one-third of revenues.

The rating actions are as follows:

HSBC FR Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'AA'. Outlook Stable.

Short-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA'

Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA-'

Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'