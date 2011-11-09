(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'A+' rating on issues of senior unsecured debt from Aviva PLC's GBP5 billion Euro Note Program is unaffected by the change in the program's guarantor. As a result of the change, core operating entity Aviva Insurance Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+) will take over as guarantor from core operating entity Aviva International Insurance Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--). The adjustment forms part of Aviva's wider strategy to simplify its legal structure. This does not affect the 'BBB+' rating on issues of unguaranteed junior subordinated debt from the Euro Note Program.