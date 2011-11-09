(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has assigned its 'A+' long-term rating to Paxton, Ill.'s series 2011 general obligation (GO) waterworks and sewerage refunding (alternate revenue source) bonds.

"The stable outlook on the city's debt rating reflects our expectation that the city will likely maintain very strong reserve levels consistent with historical levels," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lin Johnson III.

The rating reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the city's:

-- Participation in the diverse Champaign-Urbana metropolitan economy,

-- Adequate income level indicators,

-- Very strong general fund balance on a modified accrual basis, and

-- Low overall debt burden as a percentage of market value.

"In our opinion, the city's low market value per capita indicator and nominally small general fund reserve levels temper the positive credit factors," said Mr. Johnson.

Securing the series 2011 bonds are the Paxton's waterworks and sewerage system net revenues, share of the state's income tax proceeds, and unlimited ad valorem taxes levied against all of the city's taxable property. A levy covering debt service on the bonds will be extended each year, and abated to the extent that pledged revenues are on hand. The city will use bond proceeds to advance refund the city's outstanding series 2002 GO alternate revenue source bonds and current refund its outstanding series 2007 GO alternate revenue source bonds for interest-cost savings.

In Standard & Poor's opinion, a lower rating is unlikely within the two-year parameter of the outlook because the city will likely continue to maintain a very strong fund balance position.

Paxton is the county seat of Ford County in central eastern Illinois, approximately 25 miles north of Champaign.

