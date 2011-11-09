(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 09- Fitch Ratings affirms Flowserve Corporation's (FLS)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior secured bank facilities at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings are supported by FLS's solid credit profile; strong operating
performance including historically positive free cash flow (FCF); good liquidity
which includes high cash balances; growth opportunities in the Flow Control
segment; increased percentage of revenues from the higher margin aftermarket
business; funded status of pension liabilities; and sizable backlog. In
addition, Fitch notes FLS's technological capabilities, global presence and
aftermarket services which give the company a good product diversification and a
strong competitive position.
Rating concerns include FLS's declining margins due to higher raw material
costs and the impact of project delays; seasonal cash generation and heavy cash
requirements to support large swings in working capital; competitive pricing
pressure throughout the industry and cash deployment. Fitch does not expect
these factors to have a negative impact on current ratings as increasing raw
material costs are somewhat offset by higher aftermarket sales and cash
generation cyclicality is addressed by healthy liquidity.
Future Rating Actions:
FLS has a strong balance sheet, liquidity and credit metrics. The metrics
provide significant financial flexibility to execute the company's cash
deployment strategy which includes potentially large acquisitions as well as
share repurchases. Fitch views a rating change as unlikely unless FLS alters its
financial policies or deploys significant cash for acquisitions or other
transactions for a sustained period.
Liquidity:
As of Sept. 30, 2011, FLS's liquidity was approximately $533 million and
included a $228 million cash balance and $500 million senior secured revolving
credit facility, offset by $50 million of current debt and $145 million of
letter of credit (L/C) usage under the revolver. In addition, FLS maintains two
European L/C facilities which it utilizes for surety and performance bonds, bank
and other guarantees. As of Sept. 30, 2011, FLS had EUR62.4 million in L/C's
outstanding against a EUR125 million L/C facility, which was recently renewed.
There were also EUR16 million in other L/C's outstanding.
FLS's liquidity has declined slightly due to a build-up in working capital
as receivables and inventories have risen. Fitch anticipates FLS's liquidity
will improve by the year end as the company historically has generated
significant cash flows in the fourth quarter.
Leverage:
For the latest twelve months (LTM) ending Sept. 30, 2011, leverage (gross
debt-to-operating EBITDA) was approximately 0.7 times (x) compared with 0.8x at
the end of for 2010 and 2009. Nearly all of FLS's debt consists of a $500
million bank term loan which includes modest quarterly payments until maturity
in 2015. The bank facilities are secured by substantially all of FLS's domestic
assets and 65% of the capital stock of certain foreign subsidiaries. The
facilities would become unsecured if the company maintains investment grade
ratings, as defined in the agreement, for at least 90 days. FLS had
approximately $508 million of debt outstanding at Sept. 30, 2011.
Cash Flows:
FLS consistently generates solid annual FCF, however its operating cash flow
is seasonal. The company's FCF totaled -$276 million through the first nine
months of 2011. Similarly, through the first nine months of 2010, FCF reported
-$110 million, followed by $300 million of positive free cash in the fourth
quarter.
Fitch expects FLS's FCF to be positive for 2011, albeit lower than the $190
million reported in 2010, primarily due to a higher working capital needs in
2011. The increase in net working capital was driven by a build up in inventory
as the company nears delivery of several long-cycle projects, accompanied by an
increase in accounts receivables and accounts payables. A majority of these
factors are expected to reverse in the fourth quarter of 2011. The expected high
demand and growth in developed markets and increasing sales in aftermarket
business should result in stable FCF over the near to medium terms. In the event
of a large acquisition, Fitch believes Flowserve would consider using equity to
maintain credit metrics at levels consistent with the current ratings.
Cash Deployment:
Fitch expects the company's cash flow from operations to support cash
deployment which is focused mainly on acquisitions; capital expenditures and
dividends. Fitch's ratings incorporate expectations for continued
moderately-sized acquisitions, growth in the dividend payout and higher capital
expenditures to support growth in emerging markets. Fitch does not expect
discretionary pension contributions to be a significant part of cash deployment.
Pension Analysis:
Flowserve expects to contribute $7 - 10 million to its U.S. pension plans in
2011. It contributed $8.3 million to its U.S. plans during the first nine months
of 2011. The net underfunded status of Flowserve's plans at the end of 2010 was
$146 million ($16 million in the U.S.; $130 million outside the U.S.).
Fitch affirms FLS's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior secured bank facilities at 'BB+'.