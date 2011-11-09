(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09- Fitch Ratings affirms Flowserve Corporation's (FLS) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior secured bank facilities at 'BB+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The ratings are supported by FLS's solid credit profile; strong operating performance including historically positive free cash flow (FCF); good liquidity which includes high cash balances; growth opportunities in the Flow Control segment; increased percentage of revenues from the higher margin aftermarket business; funded status of pension liabilities; and sizable backlog. In addition, Fitch notes FLS's technological capabilities, global presence and aftermarket services which give the company a good product diversification and a strong competitive position.

Rating concerns include FLS's declining margins due to higher raw material costs and the impact of project delays; seasonal cash generation and heavy cash requirements to support large swings in working capital; competitive pricing pressure throughout the industry and cash deployment. Fitch does not expect these factors to have a negative impact on current ratings as increasing raw material costs are somewhat offset by higher aftermarket sales and cash generation cyclicality is addressed by healthy liquidity.

Future Rating Actions:

FLS has a strong balance sheet, liquidity and credit metrics. The metrics provide significant financial flexibility to execute the company's cash deployment strategy which includes potentially large acquisitions as well as share repurchases. Fitch views a rating change as unlikely unless FLS alters its financial policies or deploys significant cash for acquisitions or other transactions for a sustained period.

Liquidity:

As of Sept. 30, 2011, FLS's liquidity was approximately $533 million and included a $228 million cash balance and $500 million senior secured revolving credit facility, offset by $50 million of current debt and $145 million of letter of credit (L/C) usage under the revolver. In addition, FLS maintains two European L/C facilities which it utilizes for surety and performance bonds, bank and other guarantees. As of Sept. 30, 2011, FLS had EUR62.4 million in L/C's outstanding against a EUR125 million L/C facility, which was recently renewed. There were also EUR16 million in other L/C's outstanding.

FLS's liquidity has declined slightly due to a build-up in working capital as receivables and inventories have risen. Fitch anticipates FLS's liquidity will improve by the year end as the company historically has generated significant cash flows in the fourth quarter.

Leverage:

For the latest twelve months (LTM) ending Sept. 30, 2011, leverage (gross debt-to-operating EBITDA) was approximately 0.7 times (x) compared with 0.8x at the end of for 2010 and 2009. Nearly all of FLS's debt consists of a $500 million bank term loan which includes modest quarterly payments until maturity in 2015. The bank facilities are secured by substantially all of FLS's domestic assets and 65% of the capital stock of certain foreign subsidiaries. The facilities would become unsecured if the company maintains investment grade ratings, as defined in the agreement, for at least 90 days. FLS had approximately $508 million of debt outstanding at Sept. 30, 2011.

Cash Flows:

FLS consistently generates solid annual FCF, however its operating cash flow is seasonal. The company's FCF totaled -$276 million through the first nine months of 2011. Similarly, through the first nine months of 2010, FCF reported -$110 million, followed by $300 million of positive free cash in the fourth quarter.

Fitch expects FLS's FCF to be positive for 2011, albeit lower than the $190 million reported in 2010, primarily due to a higher working capital needs in 2011. The increase in net working capital was driven by a build up in inventory as the company nears delivery of several long-cycle projects, accompanied by an increase in accounts receivables and accounts payables. A majority of these factors are expected to reverse in the fourth quarter of 2011. The expected high demand and growth in developed markets and increasing sales in aftermarket business should result in stable FCF over the near to medium terms. In the event of a large acquisition, Fitch believes Flowserve would consider using equity to maintain credit metrics at levels consistent with the current ratings.

Cash Deployment:

Fitch expects the company's cash flow from operations to support cash deployment which is focused mainly on acquisitions; capital expenditures and dividends. Fitch's ratings incorporate expectations for continued moderately-sized acquisitions, growth in the dividend payout and higher capital expenditures to support growth in emerging markets. Fitch does not expect discretionary pension contributions to be a significant part of cash deployment.

Pension Analysis:

Flowserve expects to contribute $7 - 10 million to its U.S. pension plans in 2011. It contributed $8.3 million to its U.S. plans during the first nine months of 2011. The net underfunded status of Flowserve's plans at the end of 2010 was $146 million ($16 million in the U.S.; $130 million outside the U.S.).

Fitch affirms FLS's ratings as follows:

--IDR at 'BB+';

--Senior secured bank facilities at 'BB+'.