June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia's Stanwell Corporation Limited's (Stanwell) Long-Term Foreign Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+', and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.

"The ratings reflect very strong legal, operating and strategic linkages between Stanwell and the State of Queensland, which warrants an equalisation of their ratings," said Sajal Kishore, Director with Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.

Although Stanwell is not explicitly guaranteed by the State of Queensland (Queensland, 'AA+'/Negative), its links with the government are viewed as very strong under Fitch's parent-subsidiary rating methodology. The rating linkages capture the Queensland government's current policy to retain its portfolio of generation assets in public ownership and the continuation of funding made available to Stanwell from the state. Should Fitch perceive there to be any weakening in Stanwell's links with the government, or should there be any changes to Queensland's rating or Outlook, these would be reflected in the company's ratings or Outlook.

Stanwell is a Queensland state-owned power generator, with a total generation capacity of 4,144 megawatts across 10 generation sites, from a mixture of hydro, coal- and gas-fired power generation. Stanwell's recent financial performance has been negatively affected by exposure to low pool prices in the state, weather events as well as the restructure of its merchant generation portfolio.

Fitch expects that the Queensland central borrowing authority (Queensland Treasury Corporation, 'AA+'/Stable) will continue to provide all of Stanwell's future debt requirements. The company is therefore viewed as being less vulnerable to external funding constraints or liquidity issues.