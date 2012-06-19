(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based CS Energy Limited's (CS Energy) Long-Term Foreign Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+', and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.

"The ratings reflect very strong legal, operating and strategic linkages between the state of Queensland and the company, which warrants an equalisation of their ratings," said Sajal Kishore, Director with Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.

Although CS Energy's debt is not explicitly guaranteed by Queensland ('AA+'/Negative), its links with the government are viewed as very strong under Fitch's parent-subsidiary rating methodology. The rating linkages capture the Queensland government's current policy to retain its portfolio of generation assets in public ownership and the continuation of funding made available to CS Energy from the state. Any changes to the company's links with the government or any changes in Queensland's rating or Outlook will be correspondingly reflected in CS Energy's ratings or Outlook.

CS Energy is a Queensland state-owned generator, with a trading generation capacity of 4,035 megawatts across four sites, from a mixture of coal-fired and pumped storage hydro power generation. CS Energy's recent financial performance has been negatively affected by exposure to low wholesale pool prices in the state.

Fitch expects that the Queensland Treasury Corporation ('AA+'/Stable) - the state's central borrowing authority - will continue to provide for all of CS Energy's future debt requirements. Fitch is therefore of the opinion that CS Energy is less exposed to external funding constraints or liquidity issues.