-- Downward pressure on TDK's business and cash flow has increased in tandem with deterioration in the earnings of its core business segments.

-- Standard & Poor's believes the strong yen, the economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S., and Thailand's severe flooding make a delay in the full recovery of TDK's cash flow more likely.

-- We revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the long-term and short-term ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to negative from stable the outlook on its long-term corporate credit rating on TDK Corp. and affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on the company. We took the same rating actions on TDK's subsidiary in the U.S., TDK U.S.A. Corp., revising the outlook to negative and affirming the long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings at 'A+' and 'A-1'.

We base the downward revision of the outlook on our view that weaker performance of its core passive component and hard disk drive (HDD) heads businesses is increasing downward pressure on the company's earnings and cash flow. We are of the opinion that the strengthening yen, the economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S., and the impact of severe flooding in Thailand make a delay in the full recovery of TDK's cash flow more likely.

TDK substantially lowered its forecast operating profit for fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) to JPY35 billion from JPY67 billion. The company attributed the cut in expected operating profit to lower earnings in its passive component business--weakened by greater competition and slower demand for consumer electronics, such as flat panel TVs and personal computers--and its HDD heads business, hit by the stronger yen and price declines. In addition, TDK believes Thailand's floods may cut about JPY10 billion from operating profit. The company aims to add JPY20 billion to earnings in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) through measures including about 11,000 job cuts and the sale of unprofitable businesses and idle assets. In Standard & Poor's opinion, however, a historically strong yen and slower demand in core markets are likely to increase pressure on TDK's operating and financial performance in fiscal 2012. As such, the possibility that TDK's cash flow will remain weak for a long time is a key risk factor in our analysis of the company's credit quality.

Although TDK's debt to capital structure remains sound, measures of its cash flow are weak for the current ratings. Standard & Poor's believes the company's ratio of funds from operations (FFO, before adjusting for changes in working capital) to adjusted debt is highly likely to drop to around 35% at the end of fiscal 2011 from the low end of the 40%-to-50% range a year ago. We may lower the ratings if TDK's cash flow remains stagnant over a prolonged period, likely due to further deterioration in its operating environment and a delay in the outcome of steps to improve earnings, and if losses are highly likely to weaken the company's debt to capital structure. Meanwhile, a revision of the outlook to stable would require restoration of TDK's ability to generate cash flow through quick and effective profit-improving measures in a more stable operating environment.

