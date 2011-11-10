(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 10- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Krung Thai Bank Public
Company Limited's (KTB) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and
Viability Rating at 'bbb-'. A full rating breakdown is provided
at the end of this release.
KTB's ratings are primarily based on government ownership,
control and support. KTB is Thailand's (Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable) second-largest bank with about 18%
market share of loans and deposits. Its major shareholder is the
Bank of Thailand's (BOT) Financial Institutions
Development Fund, with a 55% stake. Notwithstanding the current
ownership stake, Fitch believes there is a high probability that
KTB would receive state support if needed, due to its size and
importance to the financial system and economy. In this regard,
the bank has previously been used by the government to help
implement public policy, and more specifically, to extend loans
in times of economic stress.
A change in sovereign's ratings could affect KTB's Long- and
Short-Term IDRs. However, consistent with many higher-rated
jurisdictions where systemically important institutions
(including those with partial policy functions) are less than
100% state-owned, KTB's IDRs could decouple from the sovereign
were the latter to be upgraded to the 'A' category. This is
because of potentially less reliance on commercial institutions
to support government policies. For the aforementioned reasons,
plus the differences between the more granular national and
international rating scales, KTB's National Long-Term rating has
been affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'.
The bank's VR primarily reflects its significant domestic
franchise while also taking into account its modest standalone
financial position, which had been compromised by past
government influence over lending and thus would be constrained
if compelled by the government to support certain policies.
However, KTB's commercial strategy has contributed to recent
improvements in its financial position. Any significant
deterioration in KTB's profitability, asset quality and capital
could lead to negative rating action on the VR.
KTB continued to report solid performance in 9M11, with net
profit of THB16.2bn (up 42% yoy) and a return on assets of 1.2%
(2010: 0.9%). However, the bank's profitability and margins
could weaken in Q411 and 2012 due to the impact from the severe
flooding in Thailand. KTB is likely to face heightening asset
quality pressure in 2012 and rising credit costs, given its low
loan loss coverage ratio of below 60% and low excess reserves of
THB3.1bn (0.2% of performing loans) at end-June 2011. Its 9M11
financial results have begun to see the evidence of the flood
impact. Nonetheless, Fitch believes KTB's overall improvement in
profitability and strong capital should provide buffers against
this short-term impact from the floods.
KTB's funding and liquidity remain stable as it has one of
Thailand's strongest deposit franchises domestically, with most
state enterprises and government employees depositing their
savings with the bank. The loan/deposit ratio was 101.5% at
end-June 2011 (end-2010: 100.3%), although the ratio would
decline to about 91% if bills of exchange (which are viewed
locally as alternative to fixed deposits) were included.
KTB's adequate Tier 1 and total capital ratios of 9% and
14.1%, respectively, at end-September 2011 should provide
reasonable buffer against unexpected economic shocks or
slowdowns.
KTB's hybrid Tier 1 securities are currently rated two
notches below its VR. As such, a change in KTB's VR could lead
to similar action on the hybrid capital instruments, although
materially weaker capital, profitability and retained earnings
could result in a wider notching for its hybrid securities, as
these are key criteria for Bank of Thailand's coupon payment
approval, should the bank report a loss.
KTB's ratings have been affirmed as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'
- Viability Rating at 'bbb-'
- Individual Rating at 'C/D'
- Support Rating at '2'
- Foreign currency subordinated debt rating at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'
- Foreign currency offshore hybrid Tier 1 securities at 'BB'
- National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating at 'F1+(tha)'
- National subordinated debt rating at 'AA(tha)'
- National rating on domestic hybrid Tier 1 securities at
'A(tha)'