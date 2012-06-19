BRIEF-Ronshine China proposes additional issue of U.S. dollar denominated senior notes
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Deutsche Postbank AG -------------------------- 19-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Positive/A-1 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 25158D
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1
22-Jun-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
==============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A/Positive/A-1
SACP bbb
Anchor a-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Highly strategic group status to Deutsche Bank AG, and high systemic importance in Germany.
-- Stable position as the largest private retail bank in Germany.
-- Funding benefits from strong access to customer deposits, which exceed customer loans.
-- Robust traditional domestic retail lending operations.
