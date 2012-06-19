UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
LONDON, June 19 State-backed RBS said it will cut 618 jobs in Britain as a result of new legislation due to come into force at the end of the year which will see a major overhaul of customer services in the retail investment market.
The bank, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, said that it will be creating 351 new roles. However, the Unite union said the job losses were "brutal".
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).