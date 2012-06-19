(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

Summary analysis -- Fjellinjen AS --------------------------------- 19-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Highway and

street

construction

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

28-Mar-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Norwegian toll road collector Fjellinjen are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a+', as well as on our opinion that there is a "moderate" likelihood that the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Fjellinjen in the event of financial distress.

A very low business risk underpins Fjellinjen's SACP. The company enjoys a monopoly position in collecting road tolls on traffic going to and from the city of Oslo. In addition, unlike most international road toll companies Fjellinjen's operational mandate is restricted to the collection of tolls. Hence, the limited scope of activities, in that it has no responsibility for maintenance and lifecycle expenditure, further strengthens its overall business risk, in our view. In addition, Fjellinjen's strong financial profile adds further support to its SACP. Its limited expenditure responsibilities and strong cash-generating capacity translate into very strong cash flows and robust debt service ability.