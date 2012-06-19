(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. -------------- 19-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Foreign currency A+/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Petroleum
refining
Mult. CUSIP6: 16940D
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 --/-- A+/--
02-Nov-2009 --/-- A/--
05-Nov-2007 --/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) reflects the company's strong
stand-alone credit profile, which we assess to be 'a-'. The rating also reflects our opinion
that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+;
cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to Sinopec in the event
of financial distress. The company's business risk profile is "strong" and its financial risk
profile is "intermediate".
Sinopec is the core operating subsidiary of China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec
Group, A+/Stable/--; cnAAA), which is one of three oil companies in China that the government
fully owns. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an
"extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of
the following Sinopec characteristics:
-- "Critical" role to the government. Sinopec and its parent play a key role in helping the
government ensure a secured supply of energy to meet growing domestic demand. The oil and gas
industry in China has very limited private ownership. This solidifies Sinopec's critical role.
-- "Very strong" link to the government. The Chinese government indirectly owns 100% of
Sinopec Group through State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Sinopec
Group in turns controls 76.38% of Sinopec. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong
influence on Sinopec's strategy through the appointment of its board members and senior
executives, and constant surveillance.