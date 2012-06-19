S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case scenario factors in low-single-digit decline in Vivendi's revenue in 2012 and a high-single-digit drop in overall EBITDA, owing to intense pricing pressures and increased competition following the entry of a fourth mobile competitor in France early this year. We think the sharp fall in the wireless division this year will partly be cushioned by more resilient fixed-line revenues, steady pay-TV revenues, and increasingly buoyant growth in the Brazilian fixed-line business. We also anticipate somewhat lower revenues in Morocco-based Maroc Telecom (MT; not rated), with geographic diversification into other African markets partly offsetting lower domestic prices, and potential decline at Vivendi's subsidiary, global recording music company Universal Music Group (UMG; not rated). The possible drop will likely result from falling physical recorded music sales (CDs mainly), although we note the buoyant sales growth in this company in first-quarter 2012.

For 2013, we see continuous revenue decline at mobile subsidiary SFR, given that that the impact of lower average revenue per user (ARPU) will likely take time to affect the operator's largely post-paid subscriber base. Still, the impact could ease after the likely significant drop this year. In addition, we think that the French pay-TV business Canal+ is facing mounting competition. Conversely, we foresee continuous growth at fixed-line operator GVT in Brazil owing to its targeted strategy and low fixed broadband penetration. In our view, U.S.-listed video games company Activision Blizzard (AB) should also show growth, despite AB's heavy concentration on a few games.

At this stage, we have factored in stabilization of consolidated EBITDA in 2013, although we think visibility is reduced by the ongoing disruption in the French mobile market.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

After weakening sharply in 2011 following the EUR7.75 billion buyout of SFR's minority interests, Vivendi's key credit metrics, namely adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt, to deteriorate again in 2012. This is owing to the combination of pending acquisitions, mainly UMG's announced GBP1.2 billion acquisition of U.K.-based EMI's recorded music assets, the EUR1.1 billion nonrecurrent cost to acquire fourth-generation (4G) spectrum, higher cash tax outflows because of income tax regulation changes, and our anticipation of a drop in EBITDA.

At this stage, we forecast credit metrics to nevertheless remain within rating parameters this year, and stabilize in 2013. In particular, we see the Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA for Vivendi remaining below 2.5x based on consolidated data and 3.0x on a proportionate basis. Also, we understand that Vivendi's management continues to be committed to maintaining the current rating. For instance, management's steep cut in dividends paid in 2012 will partly cushion the adverse impact of contracting organic cash flows.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Vivendi's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our view factors in the likely effect from the announced GBP1.2 billion acquisition of EMI's assets. However, we have not applied the alternative and shorter six-month view that our criteria allows for companies with an investment-grade rating because we believe that Vivendi's liquidity management has at times involved reliance on available undrawn lines for bridge funding when the group committed to an acquisition, until post-transaction refinancing was complete, in order to reconstitute undrawn line availability. That said, we think this is balanced by a solid refinancing track record--including in recent months after the EMI transaction--and Vivendi's good standing in capital markets.

The ratio of liquidity sources to uses for the next 12 months was higher than 1.2x at end-March 2012, at around 1.25x by our calculation. Sources included EUR7.8 billion of long-term undrawn committed lines at Vivendi S.A. and EUR2 billion at SFR, well spread over 2014 to January 2017; cash at group level of about EUR0.8 billion at end-March 2012, excluding the large cash balances sitting at AB; and our anticipation of FFO of around EUR6.1 billion. (At this stage, we have not factored EUR0.5 billion of assets disposals that management has indicated it intends to complete at UMG, in conjunction with the EMI transaction.)

Funding requirements at end-March 2012 included EUR5.2 billion of debt maturities in the ensuing 12 months, of which EUR3.4 billion were outstanding commercial paper, overdrafts and accrued interests; about EUR3.3 billion in capital expenditures; EUR1.7 billion in dividends including those to minorities; about EUR3.3 billion in capital expenditures (excluding the EUR1 billion for the 4G spectrum acquisition already cashed out in first-quarter 2012), and EUR1.5 billion of contracted acquisitions for EMI and in the Polish TV market.

We believe that Vivendi has good access to capital markets, and sound and broad bank relationships. We think that management will continue actively managing liquidity in order to keep it adequate. In May 2012, Vivendi closed a new EUR1.5 billion 2017 facility refinancing part of a EUR1.9 billion 2013 loan (of which EUR1.1 billion undrawn). In April, it issued a EUR300 million tap on its 2021 bond and raised $2 billion in three U.S. bond tranches maturing in 2015, 2018, and 2022.

The continued availability of parent company credit lines is subject to Vivendi's compliance with a single financial covenant that limits net debt to EBITDA to 3.0x on a proportionate, pro forma basis. We expect headroom under this financial covenant to remain comfortable. We understand that SFR's lines are also subject to financial covenants, under which the headroom is large and where the calculation includes parent company loans.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vivendi will continue to benefit from its broad asset diversity and generate robust free cash flow despite higher income taxes, the volatility risk inherent in fast-growing markets, and the intense regulatory and competitive pressures in its domestic telecoms market.

We could consider lowering the ratings on Vivendi if we came to expect a larger deterioration in credit metrics this year or further weakening next year, possibly because of trends in French mobile revenues and EBITDA weaker than we currently expect. In addition, current headroom for further debt financed mergers and acquisitions or minority buyouts is nil.

We consider that a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2.5x on a consolidated basis (and below 3.0x on a proportionate, pro forma basis) and an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt higher than the mid-30% mark are adequate for the current rating.