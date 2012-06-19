(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) Limited's notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

GBP42.15m class B secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'BB'; maintained on RWN

GBP42m class C secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B+'; maintained on RWN

GBP58m class D secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'B-'; maintained on RWN

GBP60m class E secured floating-rate notes due 2017: 'CCC'.

The rating action is driven by the lack of further material information being made available to Fitch, most notably with regards to the detailed operating performance of the care home portfolio (including central costs); the quality of the homes (information from Christie's most recent site inspection have not been disclosed yet) providing details about necessary catch-up capex; and a bottom-up business plan for HC-One. Fitch understands that more information will be provided by the borrower by Q412 after HC-One has prepared a full three year turnaround plan and the business completes its first 12 months of trading.

Some information has been provided at a noteholder meeting held on 23 March 2012 suggesting a continued decline of the performance of the former Southern Cross homes (now operated by HC-One).

At the last interest payment date (IPD) in April further funds have been retained by the borrower with more retentions expected at the next two IPDs. Consequently, subordinated forward interest rate swap and note payments for classes B and below have been deferred again and the servicer advance facility has been drawn down. The total amount of payment deferrals (including servicer advance facility drawings) has accumulated to nearly GBP42m in the meantime.

Fitch believes it may be challenging to improve the operating performance of HC-One materially in a short period of time given the current market environment with public finances being scarce and HC-One's low exposure to the more lucrative self-pay market (circa 16% of overall funding). Hence, interest payments on class B and below may keep deferring until final maturity. However, the transaction still benefits from a tail period of four years and seven months prior to the legal final maturity of the notes in January 2017, which leaves some time for performance to stabilise, and a sale/refinancing solution to be found.

To resolve the RWN, Fitch would need more information as to the detailed operating performance and conditions of the care homes, as well as more clarity from Court Cavendish with regard to its strategy for HC-One. Fitch may decide to take further rating actions (possibly multi-notch downgrades) once this information is received, notably if the transaction's sustainable rent is not expected to increase materially within Fitch's forecasting period.

Titan Europe 2007-1 (NHP) is a securitisation of 294 nursing homes and three residential properties owned by NHP, which are let on long leases to third-party operators active in the UK healthcare sector (in particular HC-One, which accounts for 84% of the estate).