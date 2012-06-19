(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'CCC/RR5' rating to the $329 million 10 5/8% senior second lien secured notes due July 2017 issued by The Bon-Ton Department Stores, Inc. It has simultaneously downgraded the remaining $135 million 10 1/4% senior unsecured notes due March 2014 to 'CC/RR6' from 'CCC/RR5'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is shown below.

On June 4, 2012, The Bon-Ton Stores (Bon-Ton) announced its plans to refinance its $464 million 10 1/4% senior unsecured notes due March 2014 through an exchange offer, replacing them with 10 5/8% senior second-lien secured notes due July 2017. Eligible holders that validly tendered their notes by June 15, 2012 (the 'Early Deadline') would receive $1,000 in principal amount of the new notes per $1,000 principal amount of old unsecured notes, which included a 'Consent and Early Tender Payment' of $30 in principal amount of the new notes. For any old notes tendered after the Early Deadline, eligible holders will receive $970 in principal amount of New Notes per $1,000 principal amount of Old Notes.

As of June 15, 2012, approximately $329.4 million principal amount of Old Notes had been tendered in the recent Exchange Offer, representing approximately 71.0% of the outstanding Old Notes.

The ratings continue to reflect below industry-average comparable store sales trends and operating profitability. The company's comparable store sales trends have been negative for eight of the past 10 years, and have been consistently weaker than its peers in the moderate department store space. In 2011, comp store sales declined 3%, and Fitch attributes the decline to merchandising mishaps, high apparel costs that negatively affected consumer spending, and to market share losses to stronger peers such as Macy's, which has been posting positive mid-single-digit comps over the past eight quarters.