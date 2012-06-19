(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have affirmed our AVERAGE ranking on LPM Outsourcing as a primary servicer of
commercial leases, loans, receivables, and discount deals in the U.K.
-- The outlook is positive.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its AVERAGE ranking on LPM Outsourcing
(LPMO) as a primary servicer of commercial leases, loans, receivables, and discount deals in the
U.K.
OUTLOOK
Our outlook is positive. In our view, LPMO keeps improving its operations, although it did
not fully achieve the diversification of its client base and the higher level of automation that
it had envisioned at the time of our previous review. LPMO has renewed its management team,
updated its client outreach strategy, and attained a positive portfolio growth. All these
factors have strengthened the company's position, in our view. We consider that LPMO is in a
better position than at our previous review to fully meet its target of client base
diversification and a higher level of automation. Therefore, our outlook on LPMO remains
positive.
MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION
We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking on LPMO for management and organization. The
subranking reflects the following, in our view:
-- LPMO's organization is supported by experienced management and staff. In 2011, it
implemented several organizational changes. The former operations director is now the managing
director. A new operations manager and collection team leader were appointed.
-- LPMO has implemented a new investor outreach strategy, to reach a wider range of
potential clients. This could help it to acquire new business from a variety of players and
reduce its key client dependency.
-- LPMO has shown a good ability to attract new business and maintain long-lasting
relationships with quality clients. In 2011, it boarded two new portfolios and additional loans
from current clients. Two more portfolios were also boarded during the first quarter of 2012,
and LPMO reports a busy pipeline of potential new business.
-- In 2011, LPMO finalized its risk mapping, as planned. Its ISO 9001:2008 accreditation was
confirmed for the second year, and all clients' audits reported successful outcomes. The
compliance officer now has a reporting line fully independent of operations--reporting directly
to the managing director. All of these factors confirm to us that LPMO is committed to maintain
a sound audit and control culture.
LOAN ADMINISTRATION
We have affirmed our AVERAGE subranking on LPMO for loan administration. The subranking
reflects the following, in our view:
-- LPMO has increased the automation of its monthly reconciliation function, although other
operational activities still require some manual procedures. A higher level of computerization
would reduce the risk of error, and improve efficiency in view of the portfolio growth that LPMO
aims to achieve.
FINANCIAL POSITION
We consider LPMO's financial position to be SUFFICIENT to sustain its servicing operations
for the next 12 to 18 months. This opinion does not take the place of a senior debt or
counterparty credit rating.
