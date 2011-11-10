(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 10- The strong recovery that European and North American truck makers have experienced since mid 2010 looks set to cool in 2012, says Standard & Poor's Rating Services today in the report "Slowdown Ahead For Truck Makers In Europe, In North America The Recovery Rolls On".

"Nevertheless, we don't anticipate a heavy downturn as in 2008-2009 that wiped out huge chunks of their markets," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Andersson.

This is because, while we anticipate market demand in Europe will slow next year, in North America it should continue expanding, buoyed not least by pent-up demand from trucking firms looking to renew their fleets. We also expect demand to continue increasing in emerging markets.

Other factors supporting our expectation of a market slowdown in Europe in 2012 rather than a sudden standstill include that the truck market is not overheated, as it was before the last downturn, and order inventories are manageable.

Investment-grade truck companies' credit ratios are also well above the metrics we view as commensurate with their ratings, and so would provide a credit cushion in a weaker environment. They also have leaner cost structures and stronger balance sheets than before the last downcycle, which would make them better prepared for any softening demand, the report says.

"Solid cash flows and healthier balance sheets have resulted in credit metrics clearly above those we see as commensurate for the ratings," said Mr. Andersson. "As a result, we consider the credit outlook for rated investment-grade European and North American truck makers is stable for 2012, and we don't currently envisage major rating changes."

Nevertheless, the report says a slowdown of demand in Europe would be aggravated by a possible lack of credit for truck purchases. Should weaker economic conditions or a tougher regulatory framework for the banks lead to more cautious lending in 2012, we see a risk that funding could dry up for smaller trucking firms. Furthermore, since demand for trucks is closely correlated with economic growth, a second recession (double dip) could cut truck demand below our base-case assumptions. Standard & Poor's economists currently put the risk of a double-dip in Europe in 2012 at about 40%, the report says.