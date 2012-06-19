(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the
Metropolitan Municipality of Izmir (Izmir) and of Bursa (Bursa). A complete list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Izmir's ratings reflect solid budgetary performance and comfortable risk
coverage as well as increasing direct debt and the developing institutional
framework in Turkey. Izmir's robust operating margin recovered in 2011 to 56%,
its average for the last five years, after dropping slightly below 50% in 2010.
A further increase in self-funding capacity and an improvement in the national
economy, which would be reflected in higher sovereign ratings will be positive
for Izmir's ratings. On the other hand, an inability to sustain financial
flexibility along with a downgrade of the sovereign would trigger a negative
rating action.
Direct debt of Izmir is forecast to increase until 2014 although in the light of
the strong operating performance, debt coverage should remain comfortable with a
direct debt/current balance not exceeding 1.5 years by 2014. Despite its rapid
build-up, direct debt rose from a low base and was equivalent to 50% of current
revenue and one year of the current balance at end-2011.
Izmir is the third-largest city in Turkey by population and is the main centre
in the country's Aegean region. The metropolitan area is home to almost 5% of
the country's population. Izmir has a diversified economy and accounts for about
8% of GNP, 10% of national tax receipts and 6% of the country's exports. It has
a strong socio-economic profile with wealth and development indicators above the
national average. The Metropolitan administration's main responsibilities are
investment driven, primarily in relation to transport infrastructure.
The ratings of Bursa acknowledge the municipality's ability to implement its
significant investment program without impairing financial stability in line
with Fitch's previous expectation and projected strengthening of credit profile
from 2013. The ratings also take into account substantial foreign currency
exposure coming from its debt and resulting financial vulnerability to
potentially adverse economic conditions.
Bursa's operating revenue and performance ratios continued to improve in 2011.
In the period from 2012 to 2014, Fitch forecasts operating margin to stabilize
at around 46% backed by lower but consistent revenue growth and relatively
stable operating expenditure increases. Direct debt was up 29% yoy in 2011,
after remaining largely stable during 2009 and 2010. Depreciating local currency
was responsible for almost half of that increase as the foreign currency portion
of the debt stood at 72% at end-year. In 2012 when the debt is forecast to reach
its peak, the payback ratio should remain at four years.
Bursa is the fourth-largest contributor to national GDP with a share of 4%,
drawing on its wide and increasingly diversified economic activity base with
above-average wealth indicators. Increased diversification of economic activity
should support tax base strength. The Positive Outlooks on the ratings indicate
high likelihood of a strengthening credit profile from 2013 given the
administration's track record of adhering to budgetary and financial plans.
Realization of projected fiscal performance together with improving debt
dynamics, reflecting the ability to undertake an investment programme in line
with targets will trigger a rating upgrade.
Metropolitan Municipality of Izmir:
Long-term foreign currency rating: affirmed at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(tur)' with Stable Outlook
Metropolitan Municipality of Bursa:
Long-term foreign currency rating: affirmed at 'BB-' with Positive Outlook
Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'BB-' with Positive Outlook
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(tur)' with Positive Outlook