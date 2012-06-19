(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 -

Overview

-- We are revising our assessment of Alfa-Bank Ukraine's capital and earnings to "very weak" from "weak" and lowering its stand-alone credit profile to 'ccc+' from 'b-'.

-- At the same time, we are adding one notch of ratings support to reflect the bank's "moderately strategic" importance to the Alfa group, which is likely to provide parental support in the event of need.

-- We are affirming our 'B-/C' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on ABU as well as the 'uaBBB-' Ukraine national scale rating.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the bank will continue its steady development and recovery from recession, while relying on capital support from shareholders in the event of need.

Rating Action

On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Alfa-Bank Ukraine (ABU). The outlook is stable. At the same time, the Ukraine national scale rating was affirmed at 'uaBBB-'.

Rationale

The affirmation of the ratings reflects our view that parental support from the Alfa Group, notably via OJSC Alfa-Bank (BB/Stable/B), is a stabilizing factor for ABU's creditworthiness and mitigates increasing pressure on the bank's financial profile notably capitalization.

We have revised our capital and earnings score for ABU to "very weak" from "weak" as defined in our criteria, and have consequently revised the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'ccc+' from 'b-'.