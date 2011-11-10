(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- JLOC 37 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities.

-- The level of credit support for the senior classes has substantially increased as repayment of the transaction's remaining loans has progressed.

-- However, the currency swap contracts for this transaction do not meet our updated criteria for counterparty risk, which we published in December 2010, and as a result, the ratings on this transaction are capped at one notch above the rating on the currency swap guarantor.

-- We have raised our ratings on classes B1 and B2, and affirmed our ratings on classes A1, A2, C1, C2, D1, and D2.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' its ratings on the class B1 and B2 notes issued under the JLOC 37 LLC (JLOC 37) transaction (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on classes A1, A2, C1, C2, D1, and D2 issued under the same transaction (also listed below). The rating on class X was withdrawn in November 2010 in accordance with our updated criteria for rating interest-only (IO) securities, which we published on April 15, 2010.

The transaction was initially backed by multiple loans that were extended to 10 obligors. Currently, only the loans that were extended to three obligors remain (the loans extended to the three obligors originally represented about 35% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes), and all these remaining loans have defaulted.

Today's rating actions on classes B1 and B2 reflect the following:

-- We lowered the assumption that we had made as of November 2010 with respect to the likely collection amount from the properties backing two of the three remaining loans (the two loans originally represented about 20% the total initial issuance amount) that have defaulted, after considering the current situation regarding the sale of the underlying properties by the servicer. In reviewing our ratings this time, we assumed the combined value of the properties to be about 53% of our initial underwriting value, whereas it was about 66% as of November 2010.

-- Despite the lowered assumption, the level of credit support has increased because about 89% of the outstanding balance of the notes has already been redeemed through collection from the sale of the properties backing the defaulted loans, as well as through redemption by maturity.

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. Ltd. (NR) serves as the counterparty and Morgan Stanley (A/ Negative/A-1) serves as the guarantor for the currency swap contracts in this transaction.

With respect to classes A1 and A2, the level of credit support has substantially increased as a result of redemption of the notes. However, the currency swap contracts do not meet our revised rating criteria for counterparty risk, which we published in December 2010, and as a result, the ratings on this transaction are capped at one notch above the rating on the currency swap guarantor (Morgan Stanley). Considering the above factors, we have affirmed the ratings on classes A1 and A2 accordingly. We also affirmed our ratings on classes C1 to D2 based on the recovery prospects that we assume for the remaining three loans.

In reviewing the ratings on this transaction, we also took into account a risk scenario that may lead to a default event in this transaction. In this scenario, we considered that the currency risk hedge would be lost if the original currency swap provider went bankrupt. As there is no contracting party in the transaction under the obligation to convert the yen into euro in such a scenario, we considered the risk that principal redemption and interest payments could not be made, even if yen-denominated funds were available for the redemption and payments.

JLOC 37 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The notes issued under this transaction were originally secured by loans extended to 10 obligors, which were initially backed by 61 real estate properties and real estate trust certificates. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in January 2015 for the class A1 and A2 notes, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal maturity date for the class B1 to D2 notes.