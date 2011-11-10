(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 10-
OVERVIEW
-- JLOC 37 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities.
-- The level of credit support for the senior classes has
substantially increased as repayment of the transaction's
remaining loans has progressed.
-- However, the currency swap contracts for this transaction
do not meet our updated criteria for counterparty risk, which we
published in December 2010, and as a result, the ratings on this
transaction are capped at one notch above the rating on the
currency swap guarantor.
-- We have raised our ratings on classes B1 and B2, and
affirmed our ratings on classes A1, A2, C1, C2, D1, and D2.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has
raised to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'BB+ (sf)' its ratings on the class
B1 and B2 notes issued under the JLOC 37 LLC (JLOC 37)
transaction (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our
ratings on classes A1, A2, C1, C2, D1, and D2 issued under the
same transaction (also listed below). The rating on class X was
withdrawn in November 2010 in accordance with our updated
criteria for rating interest-only (IO) securities, which we
published on April 15, 2010.
The transaction was initially backed by multiple loans that
were extended to 10 obligors. Currently, only the loans that
were extended to three obligors remain (the loans extended to
the three obligors originally represented about 35% of the total
initial issuance amount of the notes), and all these remaining
loans have defaulted.
Today's rating actions on classes B1 and B2 reflect the
following:
-- We lowered the assumption that we had made as of November
2010 with respect to the likely collection amount from the
properties backing two of the three remaining loans (the two
loans originally represented about 20% the total initial
issuance amount) that have defaulted, after considering the
current situation regarding the sale of the underlying
properties by the servicer. In reviewing our ratings this time,
we assumed the combined value of the properties to be about 53%
of our initial underwriting value, whereas it was about 66% as
of November 2010.
-- Despite the lowered assumption, the level of credit
support has increased because about 89% of the outstanding
balance of the notes has already been redeemed through
collection from the sale of the properties backing the defaulted
loans, as well as through redemption by maturity.
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. Ltd. (NR) serves as the
counterparty and Morgan Stanley (A/ Negative/A-1) serves
as the guarantor for the currency swap contracts in this
transaction.
With respect to classes A1 and A2, the level of credit
support has substantially increased as a result of redemption of
the notes. However, the currency swap contracts do not meet our
revised rating criteria for counterparty risk, which we
published in December 2010, and as a result, the ratings on this
transaction are capped at one notch above the rating on the
currency swap guarantor (Morgan Stanley). Considering the above
factors, we have affirmed the ratings on classes A1 and A2
accordingly. We also affirmed our ratings on classes C1 to D2
based on the recovery prospects that we assume for the remaining
three loans.
In reviewing the ratings on this transaction, we also took
into account a risk scenario that may lead to a default event in
this transaction. In this scenario, we considered that the
currency risk hedge would be lost if the original currency swap
provider went bankrupt. As there is no contracting party in the
transaction under the obligation to convert the yen into euro in
such a scenario, we considered the risk that principal
redemption and interest payments could not be made, even if
yen-denominated funds were available for the redemption and
payments.
JLOC 37 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. The notes issued under this
transaction were originally secured by loans extended to 10
obligors, which were initially backed by 61 real estate
properties and real estate trust certificates. The transaction
was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and
ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer
for this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment
of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in
January 2015 for the class A1 and A2 notes, and the full payment
of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal
maturity date for the class B1 to D2 notes.