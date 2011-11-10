(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 10- Fitch Ratings says that the agreement in principle reached by EDF SA
('A+'/Stable) with its Italian counterparties grouped in Delmi Spa, which represent 50% of
Edison Spa shareholders, marks a positive step towards the conclusion of a lengthy
negotiation process. Fitch anticipates that it is likely to lead to an orderly restructuring of
the Edison
shareholding structure rather than a disorderly and unpredictable scenario resulting from the
termination of the shareholders' pact through an auction process of Edison's shares held by
Transalpina di Energia.
The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Edison's 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) highlights Fitch's concern that if the current negotiation process
failed, Edison's main sources of liquidity may no longer be available if the
resulting change of ownership is not acceptable to the lenders.
Fitch notes that while the industrial side of the proposed transaction is
detailed and benefits from consensus from all involved parties, the
reorganisation of the shareholders' structure under the current proposal is more
ambiguous. In Fitch's view, the current proposal lacks a definite timetable for
EDF SA to reach full ownership of the company and re-introduce a shareholders
pact with Delmi to navigate the next three to five years of partnership. Most
importantly, the transaction is also conditional upon the exemption for the
mandatory tender offer on minorities to be obtained from the Italian securities
exchange commission (CONSOB) over the coming weeks.
This condition gives EDF the possibility of walking away from the transaction
and does not preclude the auction process potentially materialising in three
weeks. Fitch notes that despite the positive developments of the negotiations,
there is limited scope for the RWN to be resolved as long as the agreement
remains non-binding.
The 30 November deadline agreed by the parties is close to Edison's outstanding
debt maturity of EUR1.1bn and therefore failure of the proposed transaction
represents a potential liquidity risk. On the other hand, if the transaction
materialises there is scope for positive rating momentum, timing and
significance of which would depend on clarity on legal, strategic and
operational links between Edison and EDF SA.