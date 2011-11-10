(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 10- Fitch Ratings says that the agreement in principle reached by EDF SA ('A+'/Stable) with its Italian counterparties grouped in Delmi Spa, which represent 50% of Edison Spa shareholders, marks a positive step towards the conclusion of a lengthy negotiation process. Fitch anticipates that it is likely to lead to an orderly restructuring of the Edison shareholding structure rather than a disorderly and unpredictable scenario resulting from the termination of the shareholders' pact through an auction process of Edison's shares held by Transalpina di Energia.

The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Edison's 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) highlights Fitch's concern that if the current negotiation process failed, Edison's main sources of liquidity may no longer be available if the resulting change of ownership is not acceptable to the lenders.

Fitch notes that while the industrial side of the proposed transaction is detailed and benefits from consensus from all involved parties, the reorganisation of the shareholders' structure under the current proposal is more ambiguous. In Fitch's view, the current proposal lacks a definite timetable for EDF SA to reach full ownership of the company and re-introduce a shareholders pact with Delmi to navigate the next three to five years of partnership. Most importantly, the transaction is also conditional upon the exemption for the mandatory tender offer on minorities to be obtained from the Italian securities exchange commission (CONSOB) over the coming weeks.

This condition gives EDF the possibility of walking away from the transaction and does not preclude the auction process potentially materialising in three weeks. Fitch notes that despite the positive developments of the negotiations, there is limited scope for the RWN to be resolved as long as the agreement remains non-binding.

The 30 November deadline agreed by the parties is close to Edison's outstanding debt maturity of EUR1.1bn and therefore failure of the proposed transaction represents a potential liquidity risk. On the other hand, if the transaction materialises there is scope for positive rating momentum, timing and significance of which would depend on clarity on legal, strategic and operational links between Edison and EDF SA.