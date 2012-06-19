(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 19 - The initiative to apply haircuts to sovereign and sub-sovereign debt of non-investment grade countries in Pfandbriefe would help cushion programmes from the impact of new sovereign downgrades to non-investment grade status, Fitch Ratings says. Issuers would probably remove affected cover assets from the cover pool, because the lower value taken into account in over-collateralisation calculations post-haircut would make funding the assets through Pfandbrief issuance less efficient.

The initiative acknowledges that credit risks in public sector cover pools change over time and vary from country to country. It also increases transparency for investors as issuers will publish cover pool valuations and asset cover calculations.

Under the voluntary initiative, from the end of this year, issuers will apply ratings-based haircuts, ranging from 11% at 'BB+' to 100% at 'D', to sovereign and sub-sovereign debt of non-investment grade countries when they calculate over-collateralisation.

We do not anticipate much impact on Fitch-rated public sector Pfandbriefe. Issuers have cut exposure to troubled countries during the eurozone debt crisis. Cover pools securing public sector Pfandbriefe that we rate have a total exposure to non-investment grade countries of just EUR220m, or 0.13% of the total of EUR174bn of cover assets (2.73% of exposure is to 'A' and 'BBB' category-rated assets). Furthermore, of the 33 sovereigns we rate and the assets of which are eligible for Pfandbrief funding, all but three are investment grade.

If additional sovereigns were downgraded to non-investment grade (determined by the second highest rating available), issuers would need to substitute affected assets, and/or register extra assets into the pool, to maintain the same level of over-collateralisation.

This would be credit positive, although our ratings analysis already stresses sovereign and sub-sovereign credit risk in cover pools, applying different scenarios depending on cover pool composition and taking into account negative rating changes at both investment grade and non-investment grade entities.

Over-collateralisation supporting the Fitch-assigned covered bonds rating will be unaffected by the haircut initiative as it is derived independently from any calculation methods defined by law or voluntary industry standards. Programmes that we rate are typically over-collateralised significantly beyond the minimum legal level. This would limit the severity of the impact on programmes as issuers assess whether it makes sense to maintain over-collateralisation in terms of asset efficiency and funding cost.

More detail on our approach can be found in Fitch Clarifies Public Sector Covered Bond Rating Approach to Country Concentration published in October 2011, and in our Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. We are preparing an exposure draft looking at how best to continue capturing public sector credit risk in our analysis.

The initiative was announced by the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks last week.