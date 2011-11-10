(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 10- Fitch Ratings has downgraded PT Bank Mega Tbk's (Bank Mega) National Long-Term rating to 'A(idn)' from 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

At the same time Fitch has also downgraded Bank Mega's subordinated debt to 'A-(idn)' from 'A(idn)', which is one notch below the National Long-Term rating. This issue does not have an ongoing loss absorption feature.

The downgrade reflects Bank Mega's weakened deposit franchise and reduced liquidity ratio. The ratings may come under further pressure from any further deterioration in its liquidity and deposit profile and rapid loan growth weakening asset quality.

Sanctions imposed by Bank of Indonesia (BI) in May 2011 that prohibit Bank Mega from opening new branches for a year have resulted in the bank being unable to expand its limited retail network to attract deposits. This led to total assets being almost flat at IDR50trn at end-Q311 (2010: IDR51.7trn), compared with an average industry growth of 20%-25%. The bank's liquid assets, specifically time deposit placements with BI, dropped significantly to IDR348bn at end-Q311 (2010: IDR10.4trn), some of which were used to support loan growth, causing the loan-to-deposit ratio to increase to 70% (56%). Loan exposure stood at IDR29.7trn at end-Q311 (2010: IDR23.9trn).

Capitalization remains adequate with Tier 1 and capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 12.2% and 13.8% at end-H111, respectively (13.9% and 16.2%). CAR further decreased to 12% at end-Q311 due to loan growth. However, Fitch expects that Bank Mega will maintain its Tier 1 and CAR above BI's minimum requirements of 5% and 8% respectively.

Bank Mega's profitability weakened as net interest margin declined to about 4.8% in Q311 (2010: 5.1%) and return on assets to 1.6% (2.1%).

Bank Mega was established in 1969 and, at end-2010, was among the 15 largest banks in Indonesia by assets. It was acquired by the privately-owned Para Group in 1996. After a public listing in 2000 and subsequent rights issues, Para Group's stake was diluted to 57.82% at end-2010.